Padres vs. Dodgers Game 1 MLB Prediction: Will San Diego pull off upset?

National League West rivals clash in Saturday night’s Padres vs. Dodgers Game 1 Divisional round matchup at 8:38 p.m. ET. With Dylan Cease set to oppose Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet tonight in L.A.?

San Diego Padres (+115) at Los Angeles Dodgers (-135); o/u 7.5

8:38 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 5, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Padres vs. Dodgers Game 1: Bettors Leaning Towards L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 53% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Tatis Jr. leads Padres to next round

Fernando Tatis Jr. went 3-for-3 with a walk and a run scored Wednesday as the Padres held off the Braves 5-4 to finish off a Wild Card sweep. Michael Harris II’s two-run homer in the eighth made things interesting, but the Braves couldn’t overcome a five-run second inning that produced all of San Diego’s runs. Tatis went 4-for-6 with a homer in the brief series, and he is now 11-for-28 with four homers and a 7/7 K/BB ratio in the postseason during his career. The Padres will move on to face the Dodgers in the NLDS.

Freeman dealing with ankle sprain

Freddie Freeman said his ankle sprain would normally require a 4-6 week timetable, according to Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times. Freeman admitted that he’s trying to recover in a week from an ankle sprain that would normally require a 4-6 week stint on the injured list. He added that this is the worst injury he’s ever tried to play through, but also that he feels good enough after testing his ankle in the field and on the bases on Friday. The Dodgers have been nothing but optimistic about Freeman’s return to this point, though the final ALDS roster hasn’t been made official yet.

Padres vs. Dodgers Game 1 MLB Betting Trends

San Diego is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing LA Dodgers

San Diego is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games

LA Dodgers is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 14 of LA Dodgers’ last 19 games

Padres vs. Dodgers Game 1 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take San Diego. The Padres haven’t been intimidated by Yamamoto. They faced him in the MLB season opener and hammered him in the first inning, scoring five runs to knock him out of the game. When they faced him a few weeks later, they scored three runs on four hits over five innings.

Cease, meanwhile, is 3-2 with a 2.97 ERA over his last five starts. He’s averaging 6.0 innings of work over that span, allowing an average of 3.8 hits and 2.0 earned runs. Even though they’re not a betting favorite tonight or in the postseason, I like the Padres to advance to the NLCS eventually. I’ll gladly back them as an underdog tonight.

Padres vs. Dodgers Game 1 MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES +115