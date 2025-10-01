Padres vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: Can the Cubs close out the Padres?

Last Updated on September 30, 2025 9:31 pm by Alex Becker

The San Diego Padres remain in Chicago to face the Cubs at 3:08 PM ET on Wednesday afternoon on ABC. It’s Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series. Can the Padres win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Padres vs. Cubs betting prediction.

Chicago leads the best-of-3 series 1-0.

Projected starting pitchers: Dylan Cease (SD) vs. Andrew Kittredge (CHC)

The San Diego Padres went 90-72 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 89-74 ATS this season.

The Chicago Cubs went 92-70 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 77-86 ATS this season.

Padres vs. Cubs Game Matchup and Betting Odds

903 San Diego Padres (-105) at 904 Chicago Cubs (-115); o/u 6.5

3:08 PM ET, Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

TV: ABC

Padres vs. Cubs Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Cubs money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts drove in his team’s only run in their 3-1 loss to the Cubs in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series on Tuesday. In that game, the 4-time All-Star went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Bogaerts hit .263 with 11 homers, 53 RBIs, 20 steals, and an OPS of .719 in 491 regular-season at-bats this season. Xander Bogaerts has an OPS of .871 in 4 career Wild Card games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Wednesday.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs catcher Carson Kelly went yard in his team’s 3-1 Wild Card series Game 1 win over the Padres on Tuesday. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, the Chicago native went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Across 369 regular-season at-bats this year, Kelly hit .249 with 17 homers, 50 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .761. The 31-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .324 with an OPS of 1.005 when he’s ahead in the count this season. That fact makes Carson Kelly worth a look in DFS, assuming he draws another start on Wednesday.

Padres vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

San Diego is 3-2 straight up in their last 5 games against Chicago.

San Diego is 7-2 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

Chicago is 85-90 straight up after a win since the start of the 2024 season.

Chicago is 5-9 straight up in playoff games since the start of the 2017 season.

Padres vs. Cubs Betting Prediction

I like San Diego to even up this series on Wednesday. A few relevant stats will underscore why. The Padres are 86-79 straight up as the road team and 73-64 straight up as an underdog since the start of the 2024 season. What’s more, San Diego is 70-45 straight up in National League games and 58-53 straight up in non-division games this season. And finally, the Padres are 79-59 straight up when playing on no rest and 84-71 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest in 2025. The pick is San Diego -105 on the money line over Chicago at Bovada.lv.

Padres vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES -105