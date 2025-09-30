Padres vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: Can San Diego win outright at Wrigley?

Last Updated on September 29, 2025 10:16 pm by Alex Becker

The San Diego Padres head to Chicago to face the Cubs at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday afternoon on ABC. It’s Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series. Can the Padres win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Padres vs. Cubs betting prediction.

The series is tied 0-0.

Projected starting pitchers: Nick Pivetta (SD) vs. Matthew Boyd (CHC)

The San Diego Padres went 90-72 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 89-73 ATS this season.

The Chicago Cubs went 92-70 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 76-86 ATS this season.

Padres vs. Cubs Game Matchup and Betting Odds

943 San Diego Padres (-105) at 944 Chicago Cubs (-115); o/u 7.5

3:00 PM ET, Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

TV: ABC

Padres vs. Cubs Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Padres money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill reached base 4 times in his team’s 12-4 win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon. In that game, the 2024 All-Star went 2 for 3 with 2 doubles, 3 RBIs, 2 walks, and 2 runs scored. Merrill finished the regular season hitting .264 with 16 homers, 67 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .774 across 440 at-bats. Jackson Merrill is batting .310 with an OPS of .996 over his last 7 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Tuesday.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki drove in half of his club’s runs in their 2-0 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the Tokyo, Japan, native went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Across 571 regular season at-bats, Suzuki hit .245 with 32 homers, 103 RBIs, 5 steals, and an OPS of .804. The 31-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .308 with an OPS of 1.280 over his last 7 games. That fact makes Seiya Suzuki worth a look in most DFS formats on Tuesday.

Padres vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

San Diego is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games against Chicago.

San Diego is 14-7 straight up in their last 21 games overall.

Chicago is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games overall.

Chicago is 4-9 straight up in playoff games since the start of the 2017 season.

Padres vs. Cubs Betting Prediction

I like San Diego in this matchup. A few numbers will illustrate why. The Padres are 49-40 straight up after a win and 70-44 straight up in National League games this season. What’s more, San Diego is 58-52 straight up in non-division games and 84-70 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest in 2025. And finally, the Padres are 19-12 straight up in starting pitcher Nick Pivetta’s 31 starts this year. The pick is San Diego -105 on the money line over Chicago at Bovada.lv.

Padres vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES -105