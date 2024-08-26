Padres vs. Cardinals Prediction: Will San Diego take Opener?

Which side will take the opener in Monday’s Padres vs. Cardinals matchup at 7:45 p.m. ET? Randy Vasquez will oppose Kyle Gibson in the pitching matchup from Busch Stadium tonight.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

San Diego Padres (-110) at St. Louis Cardinals (-110); o/u 9.5

7:45 p.m. ET, Monday, August 26, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Padres vs. Cardinals: Bettors Supporting St. Louis in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 59% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Merrill delievers walk-off homer for Pads

Jackson Merrill delivered a walkoff homer off Edwin Díaz in the bottom of the ninth to give the Padres a 3-2 win over the Mets on Sunday. It’s Merrill’s second walkoff blast. He’s also had three game-tying homers in the ninth, with all of those coming in the last month and the Padres going on to win all three of those games. He’s now tied with Colton Cowser for the most homers among rookies at 19. He was already first with his now 72 runs batted in.

Nootbaar comes up big for Cards

Lars Nootbaar went 1-for-4 with two RBI in the Cardinals’ dramatic 3-2 win over the Twins on Sunday. Nootbaar needed a moment like this. It was just a little seeing-eye single that squirted through the hole, but it plated two when the Cardinals were down by one in the ninth inning and sent them to victory. Otherwise, Nootbaar has been dreadful this season with eight homers, five stolen bases, and a .234 batting average in 78 games.

Padres vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of San Diego’s last 6 games

San Diego is 13-4 SU in its last 17 games on the road

Cardinals are 9-1 SU in its last 10 games when playing at home against San Diego

St. Louis is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games at home

Padres vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take San Diego. These two teams met in early April and the Cardinals took two of three versus the Padres at Petco Park. That said, the Friars are on a different level right now. They’ve cooled off a little, but are still in much better shape than the Cardinals, who are firmly on the outside looking in when it comes to a wild card berth in the NL. Granted, St. Louis has won four out of its last five games, but the Cardinal offense is not to be trusted. Kyle Gibson, tonight’s starter, is also just 2-3 with a 5.14 ERA over his last five starts.

Padres vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES -110