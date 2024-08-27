Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Padres vs. Cardinals Prediction: San Diego undervalued again?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Padres vs. Cardinals

    Is San Diego undervalued again in St. Louis, where the Padres vs. Cardinals series continues at 7:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday? Dylan Cease will oppose Miles Mikolas in tonight’s lopsided pitching matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    San Diego Padres (-140) at St. Louis Cardinals (+120); o/u 8

    7:45 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 27, 2024

    Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

    Padres vs. Cardinals: Bettors Backing San Diego in Game 2

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Merrill collects two hits, steals base in win

    Jackson Merrill went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a stolen base against the Cardinals on Monday. Merrill’s stolen base was his 14th of the season. He has a hit in 10 of his last 11 games. Merrill is 14-for-43 (.325) with two home runs and 11 RBI in that time. He’s hitting .290 with an .809 OPS and 75 RBI on the year.

    Burleson has three-hit night vs. Padres

    Alec Burleson went 3-for-5 with two RBI against the Padres on Monday. Burleson had gone seven games without driving in a run prior to Monday’s game. He had an RBI double in the seventh inning and an RBI single in the ninth inning. Burleson is hitting .277 with a .768 OPS and 72 RBI as his breakout season continues.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of San Diego’s last 6 games

    San Diego is 13-4 SU in its last 17 games on the road

    St. Louis is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games when playing at home against San Diego

    The total has gone UNDER in 7 of St. Louis’s last 8 games

    Padres vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take San Diego. The fact that the Padres are under -150 against this average Cardinals team tonight is a sin – especially given the pitching matchup. Cease is 3-2 with a 3.04 ERA over his last five starts, whereas Mikolas is also 3-2, but his ERA is nearly a 6.00 (5.96). These two things are not the same. The Cardinals’ offense has come alive of late, but not enough to sway me on this one.

    Padres vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: San Diego Padres -140

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com