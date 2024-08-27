Padres vs. Cardinals Prediction: San Diego undervalued again?

Is San Diego undervalued again in St. Louis, where the Padres vs. Cardinals series continues at 7:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday? Dylan Cease will oppose Miles Mikolas in tonight’s lopsided pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

San Diego Padres (-140) at St. Louis Cardinals (+120); o/u 8

7:45 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Padres vs. Cardinals: Bettors Backing San Diego in Game 2

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Merrill collects two hits, steals base in win

Jackson Merrill went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a stolen base against the Cardinals on Monday. Merrill’s stolen base was his 14th of the season. He has a hit in 10 of his last 11 games. Merrill is 14-for-43 (.325) with two home runs and 11 RBI in that time. He’s hitting .290 with an .809 OPS and 75 RBI on the year.

Burleson has three-hit night vs. Padres

Alec Burleson went 3-for-5 with two RBI against the Padres on Monday. Burleson had gone seven games without driving in a run prior to Monday’s game. He had an RBI double in the seventh inning and an RBI single in the ninth inning. Burleson is hitting .277 with a .768 OPS and 72 RBI as his breakout season continues.

Padres vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of San Diego’s last 6 games

San Diego is 13-4 SU in its last 17 games on the road

St. Louis is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games when playing at home against San Diego

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of St. Louis’s last 8 games

Padres vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take San Diego. The fact that the Padres are under -150 against this average Cardinals team tonight is a sin – especially given the pitching matchup. Cease is 3-2 with a 3.04 ERA over his last five starts, whereas Mikolas is also 3-2, but his ERA is nearly a 6.00 (5.96). These two things are not the same. The Cardinals’ offense has come alive of late, but not enough to sway me on this one.

Padres vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: San Diego Padres -140