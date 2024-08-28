Padres vs. Cardinals Prediction: Friars to make it three straight?

Will the Friars make it three straight at Busch Stadium when the Padres vs. Cardinals series continues at 7:45 p.m. ET on Thursday? Joe Musgrove will oppose Andre Pallante in tonight’s pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

San Diego Padres (-130) at St. Louis Cardinals (+110); o/u 8

7:45 p.m. ET, Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Padres vs. Cardinals: Bettors Supporting St. Louis in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Machado hits home run in victory vs. Cards

Manny Machado went 1-for-4 with a home run in Tuesday’s win over the Cardinals. Machado took his first cuts of the night with the Padres already down 2-0. He cut that lead in half when he took Miles Mikolas deep for a 416-foot homer, which marked his 22nd of the season. It was Machado’s second-straight game with a home run and his sixth homer on the month, as the veteran third baseman has enjoyed a bit of a power surge in August.

Goldschmidt has big night in loss

Paul Goldschmidt went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday’s loss to the Padres. Goldschmidt’s two-run homer in the fifth put the Cards up 5-4. The veteran first baseman blasted a 406-foot shot into left field, and has hit safely in each of his last three games. It was the 20th homer of the season for Goldy, who has now hit 20-plus bombs in each of his last four seasons. The average has dropped off as of late for Goldschmidt, but he still provides plenty of power from the right side of the plate for the Cards and his fantasy managers.

Padres vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

San Diego is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against St. Louis

San Diego is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games

St. Louis is 9-3 SU in its last 12 games when playing at home against San Diego

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of St. Louis’s last 10 games

Padres vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take San Diego. I’ll continue to take the Padres as long as oddsmakers are willing to hand out free money. This St. Louis club is painfully average at best and in need of a major remodel at worst. Either way, the Padres are rolling right now under former St. Louis manager Mike Shildt and I’ll gladly back them at a reasonable price again tonight.

Padres vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: San Diego Padres -130