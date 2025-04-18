Padres vs. Astros Prediction: Will San Diego Pull off the Upset?

​The San Diego Padres (15–4) will face the Houston Astros (8–10) on Friday, April 18, 2025, at 5:10 PM PDT at Daikin Park in Houston. This marks the first of a three-game series and the only meeting between the two teams this season. The Padres currently lead the National League, while the Astros are at the bottom of the American League West standings. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Padres vs. Astros matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

San Diego Padres at Houston Astros

8:10 p.m. ET, Friday, April 18, 2025

Daikin Park, Houston, TX

Padres vs. Astros Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Astros are -136 moneyline favorites. The Padres, meanwhile, are +123 moneyline underdogs, while the total sits at 9 runs.

Padres vs. Astros Public Betting: Bettors Taking San Diego

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup

Kyle Hart (Padres, LHP)

Hart has started the season with a 2–0 record and a 5.40 ERA over three starts, striking out eight batters in 11.2 innings. In his most recent outing against the Colorado Rockies, he delivered six scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and issuing no walks.

Ryan Gusto (Astros, RHP)

Gusto, a 26-year-old rookie, has made five appearances this season, compiling a 1–1 record with a 3.00 ERA and 15 strikeouts over 12 innings. His Statcast metrics are impressive, featuring a 31.9% strikeout rate, a 44.8% hard-hit rate, and an expected ERA of 2.83.

Padres vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

The Padres aim to maintain their strong start to the season, while the Astros look to improve their standing in the division. The pitching duel between Hart and Gusto will be a focal point, with both pitchers seeking to capitalize on their recent performances. Give me San Diego.

Padres vs. Astros MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES +123