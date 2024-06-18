Close Menu
    Orioles vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Orioles vs. Yankees

    The Orioles vs. Yankees series opens at 7:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday night in the Bronx. With Albert Suarez set to oppose Nestor Cortes Jr. in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in tonight’s AL East rivalry?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    915 Baltimore Orioles (+128) at 916 New York Yankees (-152); o/u 9

    7:05 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 18, 2024

    Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

    Orioles vs. Yankees: Bettors Split on tonight’s Matchup

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 50% of bets are on both the Orioles and Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Revelation Westburg continues to hit

    Jordan Westburg went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored on Sunday. One of the stories of the season, Westburg has been a revelation for Baltimore. The homer was his 11th on the season with 42 runs batted in and a .278 average while playing both second and third base. He’s become a very good player very quickly.

    Rizzo diagnosed with fractured right arm

    Anthony Rizzo was diagnosed with a fractured right arm following Sunday’s collision at first base and is likely to miss 4-6 weeks, The Athletic reports. One wonders if Rizzo will have a job to come back to at that point. The Yankees will likely go with DJ LeMahieu at first and Oswaldo Cabrera at third for now. They’ll be on the lookout for an upgrade at first prior to the trade deadline; fortunately, it shouldn’t be hard to find better options.

    The total has gone UNDER in 16 of NY Yankees’ last 21 games played on a Tuesday.

    Orioles are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games on the road

    Yankees are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the American League

    Orioles are 15-4 SU in their last 19 games against an opponent in the American League

    Orioles vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 12-5 in the Yankees’ last 17 games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 home matchups and is 4-1 in their last five divisional meetings. On the other side, the over is 5-2 in the Orioles’ last seven games when facing the Yankees in the Bronx.

    Orioles vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9

