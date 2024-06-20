Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Orioles vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Orioles vs. Yankees

    The Orioles vs. Yankees series comes to a conclusion on Thursday afternoon when Cole Irvin opposes Luis Gil in the pitching matchup. With the Yankees listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 8.5, what’s the best bet tonight in the Bronx?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    917 Baltimore Orioles (+124) at 918 New York Yankees (-146); o/u 8.5

    4:05 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 20, 2024

    Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

    Orioles vs. Yankees: Bettors Love New York in series finale

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Mullins collects two hits in win

    Cedric Mullins went 2-for-5 with an RBI, two runs scored, and two stolen bases in the Orioles’ 7-6 win over the Yankees on Wednesday. Mullins played hero in this exciting game with a bloop single that gave Baltimore the lead in the 10th inning. He then came around to score after Jose Trevino sailed a throw into left field as Mullins stole third base. A weight seemed to lift off his shoulders as he crossed the plate, playing the hero in what’s been a disastrous season thus far. Mullins isn’t out of the woods yet, but this game was a welcome sight.

    Stanton hits 18th home run of season

    Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-4 with a home run, walk, and four RBI against the Orioles on Wednesday. Stanton single-handedly brought the Yankees back in this one. First, his three-run home run off Yennier Cano cut the Orioles’ lead to 5-4 and then his ninth inning single off Craig Kimbrel sent this game to extra innings. The homer was his 18th in what’s been a tremendous bounce back season for the aging power hitter.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of NY Yankees’ last 7 games against an opponent in the American League East Division

    Yankees are 15-6 SU in their last 21 games at home

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of NY Yankees’ last 7 games at home

    Orioles vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Baltimore. The Orioles are 19-7 in their last 26 games overall, are 22-9 in their last 31 road contests and are 16-5 in their last 21 league meetings. On the other side, the Yankees are just 3-8 in their last 11 games against the Orioles.

    Orioles vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES +124

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com