Orioles vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Orioles vs. Yankees series comes to a conclusion on Thursday afternoon when Cole Irvin opposes Luis Gil in the pitching matchup. With the Yankees listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 8.5, what’s the best bet tonight in the Bronx?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

917 Baltimore Orioles (+124) at 918 New York Yankees (-146); o/u 8.5

4:05 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 20, 2024

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Orioles vs. Yankees: Bettors Love New York in series finale

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Mullins collects two hits in win

Cedric Mullins went 2-for-5 with an RBI, two runs scored, and two stolen bases in the Orioles’ 7-6 win over the Yankees on Wednesday. Mullins played hero in this exciting game with a bloop single that gave Baltimore the lead in the 10th inning. He then came around to score after Jose Trevino sailed a throw into left field as Mullins stole third base. A weight seemed to lift off his shoulders as he crossed the plate, playing the hero in what’s been a disastrous season thus far. Mullins isn’t out of the woods yet, but this game was a welcome sight.

Stanton hits 18th home run of season

Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-4 with a home run, walk, and four RBI against the Orioles on Wednesday. Stanton single-handedly brought the Yankees back in this one. First, his three-run home run off Yennier Cano cut the Orioles’ lead to 5-4 and then his ninth inning single off Craig Kimbrel sent this game to extra innings. The homer was his 18th in what’s been a tremendous bounce back season for the aging power hitter.

Orioles vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of NY Yankees’ last 7 games against an opponent in the American League East Division

Yankees are 15-6 SU in their last 21 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 5 of NY Yankees’ last 7 games at home

Orioles vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Baltimore. The Orioles are 19-7 in their last 26 games overall, are 22-9 in their last 31 road contests and are 16-5 in their last 21 league meetings. On the other side, the Yankees are just 3-8 in their last 11 games against the Orioles.

Orioles vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES +124