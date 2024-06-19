Orioles vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Orioles vs. Yankees series continues in the Bronx on Wednesday night when Cade Povich opposes Gerrit Cole in his 2024 season debut. With the number sitting at 8.5 runs, what’s the best bet when it comes to the total in tonight’s game?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

965 Baltimore Orioles (+144) at 966 New York Yankees (-172); o/u 8.5

7:05 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Orioles vs. Yankees: Bettors backing New York on Wednesday

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Santander’s hot streak continues for O’s

Anthony Santander went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday’s loss to the Yankees. Santander broke up a shutout in the ninth inning when he homered off Clay Holmes, who was brought on in a non-save situation. After getting off to a slow start, Santander has heated up in a big way as of late. The veteran right fielder is slashing .292/.347/.738 in the month of June with nine home runs and 16 RBI.

X-rays and CT scan come back negative on Judge

Aaron Judge told reporters late Tuesday that X-rays and a CT scan on his left hand came back negative for any structural damage. Excellent news. It’s an extremely positive update from Judge, who added that it’s possible he won’t wind up missing any time at all. The 32-year-old superstar was sent for additional imaging and further evaluation at a local hospital after being hit on the left hand by a 95-mph fastball during Tuesday’s game against the Orioles, but it sounds like he’s managed to avoid serious injury. It’s a massive relief for the Yankees, and fantasy managers as well. He’s day-to-day for the moment.

Orioles vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Yankees are 11-1 SU in their last 12 games played on a Wednesday

Orioles are 10-3 SU in their last 13 games on the road

Yankees are 23-5 SU in their last 28 games played on a Wednesday when playing at home

Orioles are 15-5 SU in their last 20 games against an opponent in the American League

Orioles vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 4-1 in the Orioles’ last five games against the Yankees. Cole might not pitch deep into tonight’s game, but he should also give the Yankees a boost. Not that New York necessarily needs one. The Yankees boast one of the top pitching staffs in all of baseball this season.

Orioles vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5