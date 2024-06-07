Orioles vs. Rays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

American League East rivals clash at Tropicana Field in Friday night’s Orioles vs. Rays matchup at 6:50 p.m. ET. With Cole Irvin opposing Aaron Civale in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet tonight for bettors?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

959 Baltimore Orioles (-118) at 960 Tampa Bay Rays (+100); o/u 7.5

6:50 p.m. ET, Friday, June 7, 2024

Tropicana Field, Tampa, FL

Orioles vs. Rays: Public Bettors backing Baltimore

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Rutschman homers twice in loss

Adley Rutschman homered twice while driving in three runs during a 6-5 loss for the Orioles to the Blue Jays on Thursday. Rutschman was responsible for the only run the Orioles scored off Yusei Kikuchi with a solo blast, and he swatted a two-run blast off Zack Pop in the eighth. The 26-year-old backstop has gone deep 12 times in 2024 while plating 43 runs over 241 at-bats.

Paredes’ terrific season continues

Isaac Paredes went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBI on Wednesday night, propelling the Rays to a 5-3 victory over the Marlins. Paredes opened the scoring in the contest with a two-run single off of Braxton Garrett in the opening inning and then scored on an RBI double off the bat of Josh Lowe. He also plated Brandon Lowe with an RBI double in the third inning that extended the Rays’ lead to 5-2. The 25-year-old is having a terrific season in the middle of the Rays’ lineup — slashing .298/.383/.498 with 10 homers and 37 RBI.

Orioles vs. Rays MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Tampa Bay’s last 7 games against an opponent in the American League

Over/Under has gone OVER in 11 of Baltimore’s last 15 games played in June

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Tampa Bay’s last 7 games against an opponent in the American League East Division

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Tampa Bay’s last 15 games played in June

Orioles vs. Rays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Baltimore. The Orioles are 10-4 in their last 14 games overall, are 6-2 in their last eight road contests and are 28-11 in their last 39 league matchups. On the other side, the Rays are just 3-7 in their last 10 home games, are 1-4 in their last five games versus the Orioles and have dropped six out of their last seven divisional matchups as well.

Orioles vs. Rays MLB Playoffs Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES -118