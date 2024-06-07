Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Orioles vs. Rays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Orioles vs. Rays

    American League East rivals clash at Tropicana Field in Friday night’s Orioles vs. Rays matchup at 6:50 p.m. ET. With Cole Irvin opposing Aaron Civale in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet tonight for bettors?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    959 Baltimore Orioles (-118) at 960 Tampa Bay Rays (+100); o/u 7.5

    6:50 p.m. ET, Friday, June 7, 2024

    Tropicana Field, Tampa, FL

    Orioles vs. Rays: Public Bettors backing Baltimore

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Rutschman homers twice in loss

    Adley Rutschman homered twice while driving in three runs during a 6-5 loss for the Orioles to the Blue Jays on Thursday. Rutschman was responsible for the only run the Orioles scored off Yusei Kikuchi with a solo blast, and he swatted a two-run blast off Zack Pop in the eighth. The 26-year-old backstop has gone deep 12 times in 2024 while plating 43 runs over 241 at-bats.

    Paredes’ terrific season continues

    Isaac Paredes went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBI on Wednesday night, propelling the Rays to a 5-3 victory over the Marlins. Paredes opened the scoring in the contest with a two-run single off of Braxton Garrett in the opening inning and then scored on an RBI double off the bat of Josh Lowe. He also plated Brandon Lowe with an RBI double in the third inning that extended the Rays’ lead to 5-2. The 25-year-old is having a terrific season in the middle of the Rays’ lineup — slashing .298/.383/.498 with 10 homers and 37 RBI.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Tampa Bay’s last 7 games against an opponent in the American League

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 11 of Baltimore’s last 15 games played in June

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Tampa Bay’s last 7 games against an opponent in the American League East Division

    The total has gone OVER in 11 of Tampa Bay’s last 15 games played in June

    Orioles vs. Rays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Baltimore. The Orioles are 10-4 in their last 14 games overall, are 6-2 in their last eight road contests and are 28-11 in their last 39 league matchups. On the other side, the Rays are just 3-7 in their last 10 home games, are 1-4 in their last five games versus the Orioles and have dropped six out of their last seven divisional matchups as well.

    Orioles vs. Rays MLB Playoffs Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES -118

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com