Orioles vs. Rays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Baltimore Orioles remain in Tampa Bay to face the Rays at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday night on FOX. It’s the second game of a 3-game set. Keep reading for our Orioles vs. Rays betting prediction.

Can the Rays win the game outright as money-line home underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Corbin Burnes (BAL) vs. Drew Rasmussen (TB)

The Baltimore Orioles are 69-48 straight up this year. Baltimore is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Orioles are 63-54 ATS this season.

The Tampa Bay Rays are 58-57 straight up this year. Tampa Bay is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rays are 57-58 ATS this season.

Orioles vs. Rays Game Matchup and Betting Odds

969 Baltimore Orioles (-173) at 970 Tampa Bay Rays (+145); o/u 7.5

7:15 PM ET, Saturday, August 10, 2024

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

TV: FOX

Orioles vs. Rays Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Rays money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Baltimore Orioles DFS Spin

Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins drove in 25% of his team’s runs in their 4-1 win over the Rays on Friday night. In that game, the left-handed hitter from Greensboro, NC went 2 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Mullins is batting .221 with 12 homers, 40 RBIs, 19 stolen bases, and a .672 OPS across 352 plate appearances. Cedric Mullins is hitting .250 with an OPS of .853 over the past 15 days, making him an interesting DFS option on Saturday.

Tampa Bay Rays DFS Spin

Rays right fielder Jonny DeLuca had one-fifth of his team’s hits in their 4-1 loss to the Orioles on Friday night. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, DeLuca went 1 for 3 with a single. In 222 plate appearances this season, the right-handed hitter from Thousand Oaks, CA is batting .189 with 3 homers, 21 RBIs, 8 stolen bases, and a .566 OPS. On the bright side, Jonny DeLuca is batting .270 with an OPS of .774 over the past 15 days. That fact makes him worth a look in DFS if he draws another start on Saturday.

Orioles vs. Rays MLB Betting Trends

The over is 66-42-9 in Baltimore’s games this season.

The under is 57-54-4 in Tampa Bay’s games this season.

Tampa Bay is 34-22 straight up after a loss this season.

Tampa Bay is 6-5 straight up in their last 11 games overall.

Orioles vs. Rays Betting Prediction

Tampa Bay will start 29-year-old right-hander Drew Rasmussen for this game. He’s working his way back from Tommy John surgery, so it’s unclear how many innings he’ll throw on Saturday. Rasmussen’s first major league outing of 2024 came on Wednesday, August 7th when he threw 2 scoreless innings in a road win against the Cardinals.

Drew Rasmussen has elite stuff and was pitching very well last season before getting injured. In 8 starts in 2023, Drew Rasmussen went 4-2 with a 2.67 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP, a 4.3 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and a 9.5 K/9. Even if he only goes a few innings on Saturday, I like Drew Rasmussen’s chances to put up a zero. Subsequently, I also like the Rays’ chances to earn an outright victory at home over the division-leading Orioles. I’m taking Tampa Bay at home as money-line underdogs in this one.

Orioles vs. Rays MLB Betting Prediction: TAMPA BAY RAYS +145