Orioles vs. Rays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Baltimore Orioles head to Tampa Bay to face the Rays at 6:50 PM ET on Friday night on ESPN+. It’s the first game of a 3-game set. Keep reading for our Orioles vs. Rays betting prediction.

Can the Rays win the game outright as money-line home underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Zach Eflin (BAL) vs. Zack Littell (TB)

The Baltimore Orioles are 68-48 straight up this year. Baltimore is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Orioles are 62-54 ATS this season.

The Tampa Bay Rays are 58-56 straight up this year. Tampa Bay is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rays are 57-57 ATS this season.

Orioles vs. Rays Game Matchup and Betting Odds

913 Baltimore Orioles (-125) at 914 Tampa Bay Rays (+105); o/u 7.5

6:50 PM ET, Friday, August 9, 2024

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

TV: ESPN+

Orioles vs. Rays Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing the Orioles money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Baltimore Orioles DFS Spin

Orioles left fielder Colton Cowser had a stellar day at the plate in his team’s 7-6 loss to the Blue Jays on Thursday. In that game, the rookie left-handed hitter batted leadoff and went 2 for 5 with a homer, 4 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Cowser is hitting .250 with 17 homers, 53 RBIs, and a .789 OPS across 377 plate appearances. Colton Cowser has an OPS of .803 and has hit 13 of his 17 homers off of right-handed pitchers this season. That makes the rookie from Houston worth a look against Tampa Bay right-handed starter Zack Littell on Friday.

Tampa Bay Rays DFS Spin

Rays third baseman Jose Caballero made his only at-bat count in his team’s 6-4 win over the Cardinals on Thursday. After entering the game for Curtis Mead as a defensive replacement, Caballero went 1 for 1 with a single, an RBI, and a stolen base. Across 345 plate appearances this season, the Panama native is hitting .233 with 7 homers, 30 RBIs, 31 stolen bases, and a .647 OPS. Jose Caballero has recorded 18 of his 31 stolen bases at home this season, making him a threat to swipe a bag on Friday, which could be helpful in DFS.

Orioles vs. Rays MLB Betting Trends

Baltimore is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games against Tampa Bay.

Baltimore is 28-19 straight up after a loss this season.

Tampa Bay is 24-33 straight up after a win this season.

Tampa Bay is 16-21 straight up in division games this season.

Orioles vs. Rays Betting Prediction

The numbers point towards Baltimore in this contest. The Orioles are 24-12 straight up in division games this season, which is the second-best record in baseball. What’s more, Baltimore is 34-23 straight up on the road in 2024. That figure is the second-best mark in Major League Baseball this year. And finally, the O’s are 62-44 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. Only the Phillies have a better record in such scenarios this year. I think Baltimore will continue their dominance over the Rays and earn an outright win on the road in Tampa on Friday night.

Orioles vs. Rays MLB Betting Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES -125