    MLB Articles

    Orioles vs. Rays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Orioles vs. Rays
    Apr 18, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

    With Corbin Burnes set to oppose Ryan Pepiot in Monday evening’s Orioles vs. Rays matchup at 6:50 p.m. ET, what’s the smart bet tonight from Tropicana Field?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    901 Baltimore Orioles (-154) at 902 Tampa Bay Rays (+130); o/u 7.5

    6:50 p.m. ET, Monday, June 10, 2024

    Tropicana Field, Tampa, FL

    Orioles vs. Rays: Public Bettors backing Baltimore

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Rutschman collects a whopping six RBI

    Adley Rutschman went 3-for-5 with a home run and six RBI in a 9-2 win over the Rays on Sunday. The 26-year-old got the scoring started with an RBI single in the third inning before adding another RBI single in the 7th to give the Orioles a two-run lead and then a grand slam in the eighth inning to break the game wide open. Rutschman now has 13 home runs and 49 RBI on the season while hitting .306 and is back to staking his claim as the top fantasy catcher in baseball.

    Arozarena collects two hits in loss

    Randy Arozarena went 2-for-4 with an RBI in a loss to Baltimore on Sunday. The two hits are nice, and Arozarena now has five hits in his last six games; however, the 29-year-old had three batted balls on the day and none of them were hit harder than 85 mph. On the positive side, Arozarena is now 8-for-22 in June and is pulling the ball and hitting it on the line more while striking out just 11 percent of the time. He seems to be trading some power for contact and considering he’s still on pace to steal 20 or more bases, raising his batting average and increasing his stolen base opportunities would be welcome, even if it does come at the expense of some power.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 7 games

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of Tampa Bay’s last 7 games

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 7 games on the road

    The total has gone OVER in 13 of Tampa Bay’s last 18 games played in June

    Orioles vs. Rays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Baltimore. The Orioles are 13-4 in their last 17 games overall, are 20-8 in their last 28 road matchups and are 16-6 in their last 22 divisional meetings. On the other side, the Rays are now 3-9 in their last 12 games versus the Orioles and are 3-10 in their last 13 matchups at Tropicana Field.

    Orioles vs. Rays MLB Playoffs Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES -154

