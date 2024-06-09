Orioles vs. Rays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Orioles vs. Rays series wraps up in Tampa, FL on Sunday afternoon when Grayson Rodriguez will oppose Zack Liettell in the pitching matchup. With the Rays listed as home underdogs and the total sitting at 7.5, what’s the smart bet today at 1:40 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

961 Baltimore Orioles (-134) at 962 Tampa Bay Rays (+114); o/u 7.5

1:40 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 9, 2024

Tropicana Field, Tampa, FL

Orioles vs. Rays: Bettors Love Baltimore in Series Finale

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Henderson hits three-run homer

Gunnar Henderson went 1-for-4 with a walk and a three-run home run against the Rays on Saturday. Henderson’s home run was his 20th of the year. He hit a three-run home run off Phil Maton in the ninth inning. Henderson is hitting .263 with a .947 OPS and 45 RBI on the season.

Diaz has two-hit day vs. O’s

Yandy Diaz went 2-for-4 against the Orioles on Saturday. It was a quiet afternoon for the Rays as they were shutout. Diaz had the only two hits for Tampa Bay. After winning the batting title in the American League last year, he’s hitting just .245 so far this season. Diaz’ .273 BABIP this year is well below his .320 career BABIP. That doesn’t explain his lack of power this year as his .105 ISO is way down from his .192 ISO last season.

Orioles vs. Rays MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 12 of Baltimore’s last 17 games played in June

Over/Under has gone OVER in 12 of Tampa Bay’s last 17 games played in June

The total has gone OVER in 16 of Tampa Bay’s last 21 games played on a Sunday when at home

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Baltimore’s last 5 games played on a Sunday when on the road

Orioles vs. Rays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Baltimore. The Orioles are 12-4 in their last 16 games overall, are 19-8 in their last 27 road matchups and are 15-6 in their last 21 divisional contests. On the other side, the Rays are just 3-8 in their last 11 games versus the Orioles, are 3-9 in their last 12 home matchups and are 1-5 in their last six games when playing Baltimore at home.

Orioles vs. Rays MLB Playoffs Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES -134