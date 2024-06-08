Orioles vs. Rays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Orioles vs. Rays series continues at 4:10 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon from Tropicana Field. With the Rays listed as a home underdog and the total sitting at 8 runs, what’s the best value on the board for bettors?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

917 Baltimore Orioles (-142) at 918 Tampa Bay Rays (+120); o/u 8

4:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 8, 2024

Tropicana Field, Tampa, FL

Orioles vs. Rays: Public Bettors backing Baltimore

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Westburg hits 10th home run of season

Jordan Westburg went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run against the Rays on Friday. Westburg’s home run was his 10th of the season. He hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning to give the Orioles a 6-3 lead. The 25-year-old third baseman is having a breakout season for Baltimore. His 133 wRC+ is in the top 25 among qualified hitters this year.

Siri not hitting for average, but power on display

Jose Siri went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a walk and a solo home run against the Orioles on Friday. The home run was Siri’s sixth of the year. He’s hitting just .197 on the season and can’t be counted on for batting average. Siri his 25 home runs last year, though. He’s one to keep an eye on if he regains that power stroke this season.

Orioles vs. Rays MLB Betting Trends

Orioles are 11-4 SU in their last 15 games

Rays are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games against Baltimore

Orioles are 7-2 SU in their last 9 games on the road

Rays are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games at home

Orioles vs. Rays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 5-2 in the Orioles’ last seven games overall, is 4-1 in their last five road contests and is 5-2 in their last seven league matchups. On the other side, the over has cashed in five out of the Rays’ last seven games, is 12-4 in their last 16 contests played in the month of June and is 17-5 in their last 22 games played on a Saturday.

Orioles vs. Rays MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8