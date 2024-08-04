Orioles vs. Guardians Prediction: Will over cash?

Will bettors cash the over when the Orioles vs. Guardians series concludes at 1:40 p.m. ET on Sunday? Corbin Burnes will oppose Gavin Williams in today’s pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Baltimore Orioles (-130) at Cleveland Guardians (+110); o/u 8

1:40 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 4, 2024

Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Orioles vs. Guardians: Bettors Backing Cleveland in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Holliday collects two hits, including double

Jackson Holliday went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored in a win over the Guardians. The 20-year-old is now 5-for-14 with two extra-base hits in four games since beginning his second stint in the majors. He’s too good of a hitter to continue to struggle the way he did earlier in the season, but it may take a few years before his power comes to a level that makes him a fantasy asset in that category, He should provide a solid batting average with the chance for good counting stats in a strong lineup the rest of the way.

Martinez hits two-home run

Angel Martínez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Orioles on Saturday. The 22-year-old continues to operate as the regular center fielder in Cleveland even after the team acquired Lane Thomas at the deadline. Martínez has three home runs since being called up and doesn’t pack a huge punch, never having hit more than 14 in a minor league season or stolen more than 13 bases. However, he makes a lot of contact and should be a typical high-batting-average hitter near the top of the Guardians’ lineup.

Orioles vs. Guardians MLB Betting Trends

Guardians are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games

Orioles are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games on the road

Guardians are 33-13 SU in their last 46 games at home

Orioles are 15-6 SU in their last 21 games against an opponent in the American League Central Division

Orioles vs. Guardians MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 12-1 in the Orioles’ last 13 games overall, is 10-1 in their last 11 road contests and is 9-2 in their last 11 league matchups. On the other side, the over is 4-1 in the Guardians’ last five games overall, is 4-1 in their last five meetings against the Orioles and is 5-2 in their last seven meetings in Baltimore.

Orioles vs. Guardians MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8