Orioles vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Cole Irvin will oppose Jack Flaherty in Tuesday’s pitching matchup at Dodger Stadium. With the Dodgers listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, where is the value today from LA?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

929 Baltimore Orioles (+170) at 930 Los Angeles Dodgers (-190); o/u 8.5

10:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

Orioles vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Baltimore Orioles DFS SPIN

The Orioles dropped to 76-56 after losing to the Astros 6-3 Sunday night. Ramon Urias provided all three runs via a three run shot in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Orioles look to get back in the win column on Tuesday.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS SPIN

The Dodgers improved to 78-53 after beating the Rays on Sunday. Mookie Betts had a nice game going 1-3 with a home run. Los Angels looks for their second consecutive victory Tuesday night.

Orioles vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Dodgers are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against the Rays.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for Dodgers.

Orioles vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Dodgers on the run line in the first five innings. Los Angels has Jack Flaherty on the mound who has an excellent season with a 10-5 record and WHIP of 1.01. On the other side will be Cole Irvin. Irvin has a 4.82 ERA and WHIP of 1.40. I like the Dodgers to jump all over Irvin in this one.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Dodgers -1/2 -135 F5