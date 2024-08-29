Orioles vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Cade Povich will oppose Bobby Miller in Thursday’s pitching matchup at Dodger Stadium. With the Dodgers listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 9 runs, where is the value tonight from LA?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

921 Baltimore Orioles (+130) at 980 Los Angeles Dodgers (-143); o/u 9

10:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, August 29, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

Orioles vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 89% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Baltimore Orioles DFS SPIN

The Orioles dropped to 77-57 after losing to the Dodgers by two runs last night. Ramon Urias continued his strong play going 2-3 at the plate with two RBI’s. Baltimore looks to get back in the win column on Thursday night.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS SPIN

The Dodgers improved to 79-54 after defeating Baltimore 6-4. Shohei Ohtani had another nice game going 2-4 at the plate with a home run. Los Angeles looks for the series win on Thursday.

Orioles vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Dodgers are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against the Orioles.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for Dodgers.

Orioles vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Over in the first five innings. Both starting pitchers in this one have struggled thus far. Cade Povich has a 6.10 ERA with a WHIP of 1.60, while Bobby Miller holds a 7.49 ERA with a 1.74 WHIP’s. With two quality lineups, I expect to see plenty of runs in this one.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Over 5 F5