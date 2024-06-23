Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Orioles vs. Astros MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Orioles vs. Astros

    With Albert Suarez set to oppose Framber Valdez in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Sunday’s Orioles vs. Astros series finale? First pitch from Minute Maid Park is set for 2:10 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    965 Baltimore Orioles (+108) at 966 Houston Astros (-126); o/u 8.5

    2:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 23, 2024

    Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

    Orioles vs. Astros: Bettors backing underdog Baltimore

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Westburg connects for solo home run

    Jordan Westburg connected on a solo homer in a loss to the Astros on Saturday. Westburg’s homer accounted for the only run of the game for the Orioles; a solo shot in the second off Ronel Blanco. The 25-year-old has put together a solid first half with 12 homers, 36 RBI and .837 OPS over his 267 at-bats.

    Alvarez hits two-run homer in win

    Yordan Alvarez hit a two-run homer to help the Astros defeat the Orioles on Saturday. Alvarez hit his 16th homer of the season when he connected on an offering from Corbin Burnes. The pair of RBI gives the 26-year-old slugger 41 on the season. Alvarez remains one of the best power threats in baseball and that’s not going to change any time soon.

    The total has gone UNDER in 17 of Houston’s last 20 games against an opponent in the American League

    Orioles are 13-2 SU in their last 15 games played on a Sunday when playing on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 20 of Houston’s last 26 games

    Astros are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games at home

    Orioles vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Baltimore. The Orioles are 12-5 in their last 17 games playing on the road, are 34-14 in their last 48 league matchups and are 24-9 in their last 33 games when playing on a Sunday. On the other side, the Astros are just 4-14 in their last 18 games when playing at home on a Sunday.

    Orioles vs. Astros MLB Playoffs Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES +108

