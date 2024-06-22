Close Menu
    Orioles vs. Astros MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Orioles vs. Astros

    After the two teams combined for 25 runs last night, will the over cash again in Saturday afternoon’s Orioles vs. Astros matchup at 4:10 p.m. ET? Corbin Burnes will oppose Ronel Blanco in today’s pitching matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    919 Baltimore Orioles (-154) at 920 Houston Astros (+130); o/u 8

    4:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 22, 2024

    Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

    Orioles vs. Astros: Public Bettors Love Baltimore again

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Henderson hits two homers in loss

    Gunnar Henderson went 3-for-5 with two homers, five RBI, a walk and a steal against the Astros on Friday. That’s 24 homers in 74 games for Henderson. Many suggested that he’d fail to match his total of 28 homers in 150 games from his rookie season , but we’ll go out on a limb and say that he might actually better the total by one or two of 10 or so.

    Loperfido has three-hit night vs. Orioles

    Joey Loperfido went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBI as the Astros topped the Orioles 14-11 on Friday. That’s a pretty good return to the majors. Both of Loperfido’s doubles actually came in the same inning, as the Astros came through with nine runs in the sixth. The Orioles actually responded with seven runs in the eighth, but it wasn’t quite enough in this one. Loperfido is batting .372/.413/,512 in 16 games as a major leaguer, and since the Astros seem posted to play him regularly against right-handers, he’s worth rostering in all formats at the moment.

    The total has gone UNDER in 16 of Houston’s last 19 games against an opponent in the American League

    Orioles are 18-4 SU in their last 22 games played on a Saturday

    The total has gone UNDER in 17 of Houston’s last 21 games against an opponent in the American League

    Orioles are 11-1 SU in their last 12 games played on a Saturday when playing on the road

    Orioles vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Baltimore. The Orioles are 20-8 in their last 28 games overall, are 12-4 in their last 16 road contests and are 7-3 in their last 10 meetings with the Astros at Minute Maid Park. Baltimore is also 17-6 in its last 23 league matchups, is 10-4 in its last 14 games played in the month of June and is 17-4 in its 21 games when listed as the favorite.

    Orioles vs. Astros MLB Playoffs Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES -154

