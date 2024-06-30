Close Menu
    Nationals vs. Rays Prediction: Will Bettors cash Over?

    Nationals vs. Rays

    Will the over cash in Sunday’s Nationals vs. Rays series finale? First pitch is set for 1:40 p.m. ET and will feature Patrick Corbin taking on Taj Bradley in the pitching matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    923 Washington Nationals (+154) at 924 Tampa Bay Rays (-184); o/u 8

    1:40 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 30, 2024

    Tropicana Field, Tampa, FL

    Nationals vs. Rays: Bettors love Tampa Bay in series finale

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Rays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Abrams leads Nationals to victory

    CJ Abrams went 2-for-3 with a double, a solo home run, a walk and two RBI against the Rays on Saturday. Abrams’ home run was his 13th of the season. He started the game with a home run off Aaron Civale in the first inning. Abrams is hitting .282 with an .852 OPS and 42 RBI on the season.

    Lowe hits HR in first game back

    Brandon Lowe went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk against the Nationals on Saturday. Lowe’s home run was his sixth of the season. It was certainly good to see him do something productive in his first game back in the Rays’ lineup since breaking his pinkie toe. With Lowe, you have to worry about when the next injury might come. He’s a decent power option in the middle infield as long as he’s playing. Lowe has a .218 average .756 OPS with 23 RBI on the season.

    Rays are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games

    Nationals are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

    Rays are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against Washington

    Nationals are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games on the road

    Nationals vs. Rays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 6-2 in the Nationals’ last eight games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 road contests and is 7-3 in their last 10 games when they’re listed as the underdog. On the other side, the over is 10-3 in the Rays’ last 13 games against an opponent from the National League East and is 17-5 in their last 22 home games when playing on a Sunday.

    Nationals vs. Rays MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8

