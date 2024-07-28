Close Menu
    Nationals vs. Cardinals Prediction: Is the total too low?

    Nationals vs. Cardinals

    Is the total for Sunday’s Nationals vs. Cardinals series finale sitting too low at 8.5? First pitch is set for 2:15 p.m. ET and will feature DJ Herz and Miles Mikolas in the pitching matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    905 Washington Nationals (+124) at 906 St. Louis Cardinals (-146); o/u 8.5

    2:15 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 28, 2024

    Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

    Nationals vs. Cardinals: Public Bettors backing St. Louis

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Cardinals moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Wood has huge night in win vs. Cards

    James Wood had a nice night at the dish in Saturday’s 14-3 victory over the Cardinals, going 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored. The 21-year-old outfielder also drew a walk in the ballgame, reaching base safely in four of his five plate appearances. He smacked a one-out double off of Kyle Gibson in the second inning and raced around to score the game’s first run on an infield single off the bat of Luis Garcia Jr. He then doubled in the sixth inning and rode home on a three-run blast by Keibert Ruiz. He then tacked on a two-run single off of Brandon Crawford in the ninth. With the first four-hit game of his career, Wood is now hitting .235/.309/.341 with a pair of homers, 15 RBI and a pair of stolen bases through his first 94 plate appearances at the big-league level.

    Contreras belts two-run homer vs. Nats

    Willson Contreras belted a two-run homer on Saturday night, accounting for most of the Cardinals’ offense in a lopsided loss to the Nationals. The 32-year-old backstop finally got the Cardinals on the board in the home half of the sixth inning with his 405-foot (107.0-mph EV) two-run shot off of Jake Irvin, pulling them to within seven runs at 9-2. That would be as close as they would get. Contreras finished the evening 1-for-3 plus a walk and is now hitting .274/.396/.510 with 12 homers and 28 RBI on the season.

    Nationals are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games on the road

    Cardinals are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games

    Nationals are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

    Cardinals are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games at home

    Nationals vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 7-3 in the Nationals’ last 10 games overall, is 12-2 in their last 14 games against the Cardinals and has cashed in four out of their last five road contests. On the other side, the over is 9-3 in the Cardinals’ last 12 home contests, is 8-3 in their last 11 home matchups against the Nationals and has hit in nine out of their last 11 contests when listed as a favorite.

    Nationals vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5

