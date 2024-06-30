MLB Prediction: Will Reds vs. Cardinals fall under total?

Will the Reds vs. Cardinals series finale fall under the betting total on Sunday? First pitch from Busch Stadium is set for 2:15 p.m. ET. Hunter Greene will oppose Lance Lynn in the pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

907 Cincinnati Reds (-106) at 908 St. Louis Cardinals (-110); o/u 7.5

2:15 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 30, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Reds vs. Cardinals: Bettors leaning towards St. Louis in Finale

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

De La Cruz productive in Reds win

Elly De La Cruz went 2-for-5 with a triple, double, a run scored, one RBI, and a steal in the Reds’ 9-4 win over the Cardinals on Saturday. De La Cruz brought a run in to score with a double in the third inning before stealing third base for his MLB-leading 40th steal of the season. He then tripled in the fifth and scored on a fielding error. The 22-year-old shortstop is slashing .255/.346/.474 with 14 homers, 55 runs scored, and 37 RBI across 355 plate appearances.

Goldschmidt hits solo home run in Cardinal loss

Paul Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a solo homer against the Reds on Saturday. Goldschmidt took Carson Spiers deep for a solo homer in the sixth inning for his only hit of the game as the Cardinals fell to the Reds. The 36-year-old slugger is up to 11 homers while slashing .228/.298/.367 with 39 runs scored, 33 RBI, and four steals across 344 plate appearances.

Reds vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

Reds are 2-7 SU in their last 9 games played on a Sunday

Cardinals are 15-6 SU in their last 21 games at home

Reds are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games when playing as the favorite

Cardinals are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games played on a Sunday

Reds vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 14-6 in the Reds’ last 2o contests overall, is 5-2 in their last seven games against the Cardinals and is 6-2 in their last eight road matchups. On the other side, the under is 11-2 in the Cardinals’ last 13 games against a divisional rival, is 9-2 in their last 11 games played on a Sunday and is 8-1 in their last nine games when they’re listed as the underdog.

Reds vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5