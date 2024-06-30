Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    MLB Prediction: Will Reds vs. Cardinals fall under total?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Reds vs. Cardinals

    Will the Reds vs. Cardinals series finale fall under the betting total on Sunday? First pitch from Busch Stadium is set for 2:15 p.m. ET. Hunter Greene will oppose Lance Lynn in the pitching matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    907 Cincinnati Reds (-106) at 908 St. Louis Cardinals (-110); o/u 7.5

    2:15 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 30, 2024

    Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

    Reds vs. Cardinals: Bettors leaning towards St. Louis in Finale

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    De La Cruz productive in Reds win

    Elly De La Cruz went 2-for-5 with a triple, double, a run scored, one RBI, and a steal in the Reds’ 9-4 win over the Cardinals on Saturday. De La Cruz brought a run in to score with a double in the third inning before stealing third base for his MLB-leading 40th steal of the season. He then tripled in the fifth and scored on a fielding error. The 22-year-old shortstop is slashing .255/.346/.474 with 14 homers, 55 runs scored, and 37 RBI across 355 plate appearances.

    Goldschmidt hits solo home run in Cardinal loss

    Paul Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a solo homer against the Reds on Saturday. Goldschmidt took Carson Spiers deep for a solo homer in the sixth inning for his only hit of the game as the Cardinals fell to the Reds. The 36-year-old slugger is up to 11 homers while slashing .228/.298/.367 with 39 runs scored, 33 RBI, and four steals across 344 plate appearances.

    Reds are 2-7 SU in their last 9 games played on a Sunday

    Cardinals are 15-6 SU in their last 21 games at home

    Reds are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games when playing as the favorite

    Cardinals are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games played on a Sunday

    Reds vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 14-6 in the Reds’ last 2o contests overall, is 5-2 in their last seven games against the Cardinals and is 6-2 in their last eight road matchups. On the other side, the under is 11-2 in the Cardinals’ last 13 games against a divisional rival, is 9-2 in their last 11 games played on a Sunday and is 8-1 in their last nine games when they’re listed as the underdog.

    Reds vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com