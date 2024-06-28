MLB Prediction: Will Rangers vs. Orioles cash over again?

The Rangers vs. Orioles series continues on Friday night when Max Scherzer opposes Albert Suarez in the pitching matchup at 7:05 p.m. ET. Will the over cash again for bettors or is there a better play on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

911 Texas Rangers (+120) at 912 Baltimore Orioles (-142); o/u 8.5

7:05 p.m. ET, Friday, June 28, 2024

Oriole Park, Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Rangers vs. Orioles: Public Bettors Backing Baltimore

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Garcia pops solo home run in loss

Adolis Garcia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run against the Orioles on Thursday. Garcia’s home run was his 15th of the season. It hasn’t been Garcia’s best season, but he’s showing what it means to possess a solid floor. He’s only hitting .219, but he’s still on pace for around 30 home runs with 15 stolen bases and run totals in the mid-80s. Even though Garcia isn’t repeating the monster season he produced last year, he’s still carving out a pretty nice year for himself.

Rutschman suffers hand injury

Adley Rutschman suffered a right hand injury during Thursday’s win over the Rangers. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Rutschman get a day off, or at least be limited to designated hitter for a bit, after suffering an apparent right hand injury during Thursday’s blowout win over the Rangers when he was hit by a foul tip. The 26-year-old backstop, who went 2-for-4 with his 15th homer of the season in the one-sided affair, had his hand wrapped following the contest and might need some time off to address the issue. Fantasy managers should consider him day-to-day for now.

Rangers vs. Orioles MLB Betting Trends

Rangers are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games

Orioles are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

Rangers are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games against Baltimore

Orioles are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American League

Rangers vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 6-2 in the Orioles’ last eight games against an opponent in the American League West and is 5-1 in their last six games played on a Friday. The Orioles opened things up offensively yesterday and should take advantage of some shoddy Ranger pitching again tonight.

Rangers vs. Orioles MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5