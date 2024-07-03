MLB Prediction: Will Giants vs. Braves turn into pitcher’s duel?

With Jordan Hicks set to oppose Chris Sale in the pitching matchup, will the Giants vs. Braves matchup turn into a pitcher’s duel? First pitch is set for 7:20 p.m. ET from Truist Park.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

955 San Francisco Giants (+164) at 956 Atlanta Braves (-196); o/u 8

7:20 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Giants vs. Braves: Bettors Love Atlanta again despite loss

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Soler hits home run in upset win vs. Braves

Jorge Soler went 1-for-5 with a home run in Tuesday’s win over the Braves. Soler hit his 10th homer of the season on Tuesday night when he hit a 407-foot shot off Reynaldo López to give the Giants their first run of the game. Soler has now hit in three straight games and has driven in three RBI over that span while tallying five extra-base hits. The recent power surge is an encouraging sign for the veteran DH, who entered the day slashing .230/.311/.398.

Riley hits safely in six out of last eight games

Austin Riley went 1-for-4 with a home run in Tuesday’s loss to the Giants. Riley got the scoring started for the Braves in the second inning when he took Hayden Birdsong 415 feet to left for a solo homer. The home run was Riley’s 10th blast of the season and his third in his last 10 games. The veteran third baseman has gotten off to a slow start this season after three straight 30-plus homer seasons but has now hit safely in six of his last eight games.

Giants vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Giants are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games

Braves are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games at home

Giants are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games on the road

Braves are 1-7 SU in their last 8 games against an opponent in the National League West Division

Giants vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 10-4 in the Braves’ last 14 games overall, is 6-1 in their last seven home contests and is 5-2 in their last seven league matchups. On the other side, the under is 17-6 in the Giants’ last 23 games played in the month of July and figures to struggle against the Braves’ Chris Sale tonight.

Giants vs. Braves MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8