MLB Prediction: Will Giants sweep Cubs out of San Francisco?

The Cubs vs. Giants series concludes in San Francisco at 3:45 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon. Will the Giants complete their four-game sweep of the Cubs? Or is there a better bet on the board today?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

951 Chicago Cubs (-108) at 952 San Francisco Giants (-108); o/u 7.5

3:45 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 27, 2024

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Cubs vs. Giants: Public Bettors Backing San Francisco in Finale

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Giants’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Suzuki hits solo home run in loss

Seiya Suzuki went 1-for-4 with a solo homer against the Giants on Wednesday. Suzuki’s only hit of the day left the yard, a game-tying homer in the fifth inning off of Hayden Birdsong. The 29-year-old outfielder is up to nine homers while slashing .263/.336/.446 with 29 runs scored, 29 RBI, and seven steals across 241 plate appearances.

Matos makes most of opportunities

Luis Matos went 2-for-3 with a solo homer in the Giants’ 4-3 win against the Cubs on Wednesday. Matos was recalled after Mike Yastrzemski hit the injured list last week. He’s collected at least one hit in all four starts, including a solo homer in the fifth inning off of Drew Smyly on Wednesday. The 22-year-old outfielder is slashing .253/.272/.374 with three homers and 21 RBI across 103 plate appearances. Given his bat-to-ball skills and improved hard-hit rate, he should get a chance to continue improving on his .253 BABIP and could be relevant in five-outfielder leagues.

Cubs vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 10 of San Francisco’s last 13 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of San Francisco’s last 12 games when playing at home against Chi Cubs

Chi Cubs are 2-10 SU in their last 12 games on the road

Cubs vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 14-4 in the Cubs’ last 18 games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 road matchups and is 11-4 in their last 15 contests when facing a league opponent. On the other side, the under is 9-3 in the Giants’ last 12 games when playing at home against the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5