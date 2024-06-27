Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    MLB Prediction: Will Giants sweep Cubs out of San Francisco?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Cubs vs. Giants

    The Cubs vs. Giants series concludes in San Francisco at 3:45 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon. Will the Giants complete their four-game sweep of the Cubs? Or is there a better bet on the board today?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    951 Chicago Cubs (-108) at 952 San Francisco Giants (-108); o/u 7.5

    3:45 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 27, 2024

    Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

    Cubs vs. Giants: Public Bettors Backing San Francisco in Finale

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Giants’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Suzuki hits solo home run in loss

    Seiya Suzuki went 1-for-4 with a solo homer against the Giants on Wednesday. Suzuki’s only hit of the day left the yard, a game-tying homer in the fifth inning off of Hayden Birdsong. The 29-year-old outfielder is up to nine homers while slashing .263/.336/.446 with 29 runs scored, 29 RBI, and seven steals across 241 plate appearances.

    Matos makes most of opportunities

    Luis Matos went 2-for-3 with a solo homer in the Giants’ 4-3 win against the Cubs on Wednesday. Matos was recalled after Mike Yastrzemski hit the injured list last week. He’s collected at least one hit in all four starts, including a solo homer in the fifth inning off of Drew Smyly on Wednesday. The 22-year-old outfielder is slashing .253/.272/.374 with three homers and 21 RBI across 103 plate appearances. Given his bat-to-ball skills and improved hard-hit rate, he should get a chance to continue improving on his .253 BABIP and could be relevant in five-outfielder leagues.

    The total has gone OVER in 10 of San Francisco’s last 13 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of San Francisco’s last 12 games when playing at home against Chi Cubs

    Chi Cubs are 2-10 SU in their last 12 games on the road

    Cubs vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 14-4 in the Cubs’ last 18 games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 road matchups and is 11-4 in their last 15 contests when facing a league opponent. On the other side, the under is 9-3 in the Giants’ last 12 games when playing at home against the Cubs.

    Cubs vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com