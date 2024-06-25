MLB Betting Prediction: Will Guardians even series vs. Orioles?

Following the Guardians’ series-opening win over the Orioles on Monday night, will Cleveland make it two in a row in Baltimore? First pitch for tonight’s matchup is set for 6:35 p.m. ET. Logan Allen will oppose Cole Irvin in the pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

959 Cleveland Guardians (+122) at 960 Baltimore Orioles (-144); o/u 9.5

6:35 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Guardians vs. Orioles: Bettors love Baltimore to rebound

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ramirez has sights set on another 20/20 season

José Ramírez went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two RBI on Monday, powering the Guardians to a 3-2 victory over the Orioles. Ramírez kicked off the scoring during Monday’s series opener at Camden Yards with a run-scoring single in the opening before delivering a go-ahead solo shot — his 20th round-tripper of the season — off Orioles rookie southpaw Cade Povich in the sixth inning.

The 31-year-old fantasy stalwart has been the model of consistency for nearly a decade at this point and has shown zero signs of slowing down at all. He’s been on a roll over the last few weeks, batting .317 (38-for-120) with 11 homers and eight steals over his last 30 games. He’s at 20 homers and 15 steals on the season with a real shot at notching his sixth career 20/20 campaign before the All-Star break. Unreal.

Orioles to find out what they have in Kjerstad?

Heston Kjerstad went 2-for-4 with a double on Monday in the Orioles’ loss to the Guardians. It’s time for Baltimore to figure out what they have with Kjerstad in an everyday role at this juncture since he literally has nothing left to prove at Triple-A Norfolk. The 25-year-old figures to get an opportunity to play most days against right-handed pitching in a corner outfield or designated hitter role and his minor-league track record suggests he’s going to hit for some over-the-fence pop.

There might be an adjustment period here as he acclimates to facing high-level pitching everyday, but he’s one of the more talented hitting prospects in the game. It feels like only a matter of time before he’s an impact four-category fantasy contributor in the heart of Baltimore’s sublime young nucleus.

Guardians vs. Orioles MLB Betting Trends

Orioles are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the American League Central Division

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Cleveland’s last 11 games played on a Tuesday

Guardians are 14-4 SU in their last 18 games against an opponent in the American League

Guardians vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Cleveland. The Guardians are 26-10 in their last 36 games overall, which includes a mark of 10-4 over their last 14 contests as well as a six-game winning streak. Cleveland has also won 17 out of its last 22 league contests and is 11-4 in its last 15 games against an opponent from the American League East.

On the other side, the Orioles have dropped five out of their last seven games overall and are just 1-4 in their last five home meetings versus the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Orioles MLB Playoffs Prediction: CLEVELAND GUARDIANS +122