MLB Best Bets & Underdog Picks for Today – Top 3 Plays & 2 Value Long Shots

Today’s MLB slate serves up compelling pitching mismatches and hidden value spots lurking in division bouts. Here are three plays built on sharp edges and two plus-value underdogs you’ll want to sprinkle into your card.

Best Bet #1: Phillies ML (−193) vs Nationals – 6:45 p.m. ET

Zack Wheeler (elite WHIP/K rate) toes the rubber against a Nationals offense that struggles to make contact consistently. This ML number looks solid given the pass-ball potential.

Best Bet #2: Mariners ML (−142) vs Mets – First Pitch Unknown

Seattle’s rotation is clicking and their ‘pen locks things down late, while the Mets might lean on a bullpen-shaky staple. -142 is fair for a team with strikeout upside and late-game reliability.

Best Bet #3: Rangers −1.5 (+130) vs Blue Jays – First Pitch Unknown

Texas draws a soft opponent and posts high contact offense; Toronto’s inconsistent starters tip the scales toward the runline. +130 on −1.5 feels underpriced here.

Value Long Shots

1) Pirates ML (+168) vs Cubs – Evening Game

Chalky on paper, but Detroit is injury-plagued and Chicago’s bats have cooled. A plus-money splash is warranted in this micro-divisional tilt.

2) Diamondbacks ML (+102) at Rockies

Coors Field equalizers present variance, but Gordon’s recurrence of poor starts makes this single-plus on the road a fair play.

Quick Trend & Market Notes

Probable starters: Wheeler vs. Gore leads the night; civ RHP’s start is surprising; Coors-related volatility suggests caution.

Bovada’s board as of ~8 a.m. ET shows volatile pricing on runlines—pull the trigger early.

Divisional/interleague games today offer extra value due to familiarity and game planning variance.

Today’s Card (Odds from Bovada, ~8 a.m. ET)

Type Matchup Pick Odds Best Bet ✅ Phillies @ Nationals Phillies ML −193 Best Bet ✅ Mariners @ Mets Mariners ML −142 Best Bet ✅ Rangers @ Blue Jays Rangers −1.5 +130 Value Long Shot 🎯 Pirates @ Cubs Pirates ML +168 Value Long Shot 🎯 Diamondbacks @ Rockies Diamondbacks ML +102

Final Word

Lean into the spots with clear pitching advantages—like Wheeler and Seattle’s midweek form—while sprinkling a dollar or two on high-upside value dogs. Always double-check final starters and lineups before lock.