MLB Best Bets & Underdog Picks for Today – Top 3 Plays & 2 Value Long Shots

byMichael Cash
August 15, 2025
Today’s MLB slate serves up compelling pitching mismatches and hidden value spots lurking in division bouts. Here are three plays built on sharp edges and two plus-value underdogs you’ll want to sprinkle into your card.

Best Bet #1: Phillies ML (−193) vs Nationals – 6:45 p.m. ET

Zack Wheeler (elite WHIP/K rate) toes the rubber against a Nationals offense that struggles to make contact consistently. This ML number looks solid given the pass-ball potential.
Best Bet #2: Mariners ML (−142) vs Mets – First Pitch Unknown

Seattle’s rotation is clicking and their ‘pen locks things down late, while the Mets might lean on a bullpen-shaky staple. -142 is fair for a team with strikeout upside and late-game reliability.
Best Bet #3: Rangers −1.5 (+130) vs Blue Jays – First Pitch Unknown

Texas draws a soft opponent and posts high contact offense; Toronto’s inconsistent starters tip the scales toward the runline. +130 on −1.5 feels underpriced here.
Value Long Shots

1) Pirates ML (+168) vs Cubs – Evening Game
Chalky on paper, but Detroit is injury-plagued and Chicago’s bats have cooled. A plus-money splash is warranted in this micro-divisional tilt.
2) Diamondbacks ML (+102) at Rockies
Coors Field equalizers present variance, but Gordon’s recurrence of poor starts makes this single-plus on the road a fair play.
Quick Trend & Market Notes

  • Probable starters: Wheeler vs. Gore leads the night; civ RHP’s start is surprising; Coors-related volatility suggests caution.
  • Bovada’s board as of ~8 a.m. ET shows volatile pricing on runlines—pull the trigger early.
  • Divisional/interleague games today offer extra value due to familiarity and game planning variance.

Today’s Card (Odds from Bovada, ~8 a.m. ET)

TypeMatchupPickOdds
Best Bet ✅Phillies @ NationalsPhillies ML−193
Best Bet ✅Mariners @ MetsMariners ML−142
Best Bet ✅Rangers @ Blue JaysRangers −1.5+130
Value Long Shot 🎯Pirates @ CubsPirates ML+168
Value Long Shot 🎯Diamondbacks @ RockiesDiamondbacks ML+102

Final Word
Lean into the spots with clear pitching advantages—like Wheeler and Seattle’s midweek form—while sprinkling a dollar or two on high-upside value dogs. Always double-check final starters and lineups before lock.

