MLB Best Bets Today – August 17, 2025 Picks, Predictions & Odds

Sunday’s card sets up with clear pitching mismatches and some sneaky underdog opportunities. We’ve targeted three spots where the numbers line up with form and two plus-money sprinkles worth consideration.
Best Bet #1: Astros ML (−145) vs Mariners – 2:10 p.m. ET
Houston sends their ace to the mound against a Seattle lineup that has struggled on the road. The Astros’ offense has been producing consistently at Minute Maid, giving them the edge.
Best Bet #2: Braves −1.5 (+105) at Nationals – 1:35 p.m. ET
Atlanta’s offense continues to dominate divisional opponents, and their starter has been limiting hard contact. Washington’s bullpen issues make the runline play attractive.
Best Bet #3: Yankees ML (−135) at Rays – 1:40 p.m. ET
New York faces Tampa Bay with a strong pitching edge and a lineup that has hit right-handers well in August. The bullpen depth further strengthens the pick.
Value Long Shots
1) Rockies ML (+160) vs Dodgers – 3:10 p.m. ET
At Coors Field, variance always favors the dog. Los Angeles is the superior team, but plus money at altitude is worth a small-unit stab.
2) Tigers ML (+145) at Guardians – 1:40 p.m. ET
Detroit’s starter has shown improved command recently, and Cleveland has struggled against right-handers. The Tigers provide sneaky value on the road.
Quick Trend & Market Notes
- Braves have covered the runline in 6 of their last 8 division games.
- Yankees are 7–3 in their last 10 matchups with the Rays.
- Rockies are a frequent spoiler at home despite overall struggles.
- Tigers’ bullpen has quietly been one of the most reliable in August.
Today’s Card (Odds from Bovada, ~8:00 a.m. ET)
|Type
|Matchup
|Pick
|Odds
|Time
|Best Bet
|Astros vs Mariners
|Astros ML
|−145
|2:10 PM
|Best Bet
|Braves at Nationals
|Braves −1.5
|+105
|1:35 PM
|Best Bet
|Yankees at Rays
|Yankees ML
|−135
|1:40 PM
|Value Long Shot
|Rockies vs Dodgers
|Rockies ML
|+160
|3:10 PM
|Value Long Shot
|Tigers at Guardians
|Tigers ML
|+145
|1:40 PM
Final Word
The Astros, Braves, and Yankees headline today’s card with strong situational edges. The Rockies and Tigers provide high-upside dog plays to round things out. Stick to unit discipline and confirm starters before locking in bets.