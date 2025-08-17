BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
MLB Best Bets Today – August 17, 2025 Picks, Predictions & Odds

byMichael Cash
August 17, 2025
Sunday’s card sets up with clear pitching mismatches and some sneaky underdog opportunities. We’ve targeted three spots where the numbers line up with form and two plus-money sprinkles worth consideration.

Best Bet #1: Astros ML (−145) vs Mariners – 2:10 p.m. ET

Houston sends their ace to the mound against a Seattle lineup that has struggled on the road. The Astros’ offense has been producing consistently at Minute Maid, giving them the edge.
Best Bet #2: Braves −1.5 (+105) at Nationals – 1:35 p.m. ET

Atlanta’s offense continues to dominate divisional opponents, and their starter has been limiting hard contact. Washington’s bullpen issues make the runline play attractive.
Best Bet #3: Yankees ML (−135) at Rays – 1:40 p.m. ET

New York faces Tampa Bay with a strong pitching edge and a lineup that has hit right-handers well in August. The bullpen depth further strengthens the pick.
Value Long Shots

1) Rockies ML (+160) vs Dodgers – 3:10 p.m. ET
At Coors Field, variance always favors the dog. Los Angeles is the superior team, but plus money at altitude is worth a small-unit stab.
2) Tigers ML (+145) at Guardians – 1:40 p.m. ET
Detroit’s starter has shown improved command recently, and Cleveland has struggled against right-handers. The Tigers provide sneaky value on the road.
Quick Trend & Market Notes

  • Braves have covered the runline in 6 of their last 8 division games.
  • Yankees are 7–3 in their last 10 matchups with the Rays.
  • Rockies are a frequent spoiler at home despite overall struggles.
  • Tigers’ bullpen has quietly been one of the most reliable in August.

Today’s Card (Odds from Bovada, ~8:00 a.m. ET)

TypeMatchupPickOddsTime
Best BetAstros vs MarinersAstros ML−1452:10 PM
Best BetBraves at NationalsBraves −1.5+1051:35 PM
Best BetYankees at RaysYankees ML−1351:40 PM
Value Long ShotRockies vs DodgersRockies ML+1603:10 PM
Value Long ShotTigers at GuardiansTigers ML+1451:40 PM

Final Word
The Astros, Braves, and Yankees headline today’s card with strong situational edges. The Rockies and Tigers provide high-upside dog plays to round things out. Stick to unit discipline and confirm starters before locking in bets.

