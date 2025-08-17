MLB Best Bets Today – August 17, 2025 Picks, Predictions & Odds

Sunday’s card sets up with clear pitching mismatches and some sneaky underdog opportunities. We’ve targeted three spots where the numbers line up with form and two plus-money sprinkles worth consideration.

Best Bet #1: Astros ML (−145) vs Mariners – 2:10 p.m. ET

Houston sends their ace to the mound against a Seattle lineup that has struggled on the road. The Astros’ offense has been producing consistently at Minute Maid, giving them the edge.

Best Bet #2: Braves −1.5 (+105) at Nationals – 1:35 p.m. ET

Atlanta’s offense continues to dominate divisional opponents, and their starter has been limiting hard contact. Washington’s bullpen issues make the runline play attractive.

Best Bet #3: Yankees ML (−135) at Rays – 1:40 p.m. ET

New York faces Tampa Bay with a strong pitching edge and a lineup that has hit right-handers well in August. The bullpen depth further strengthens the pick.

Value Long Shots

1) Rockies ML (+160) vs Dodgers – 3:10 p.m. ET

At Coors Field, variance always favors the dog. Los Angeles is the superior team, but plus money at altitude is worth a small-unit stab.

2) Tigers ML (+145) at Guardians – 1:40 p.m. ET

Detroit’s starter has shown improved command recently, and Cleveland has struggled against right-handers. The Tigers provide sneaky value on the road.

Quick Trend & Market Notes

Braves have covered the runline in 6 of their last 8 division games.

Yankees are 7–3 in their last 10 matchups with the Rays.

Rockies are a frequent spoiler at home despite overall struggles.

Tigers’ bullpen has quietly been one of the most reliable in August.

Today’s Card (Odds from Bovada, ~8:00 a.m. ET)

Type Matchup Pick Odds Time Best Bet Astros vs Mariners Astros ML −145 2:10 PM Best Bet Braves at Nationals Braves −1.5 +105 1:35 PM Best Bet Yankees at Rays Yankees ML −135 1:40 PM Value Long Shot Rockies vs Dodgers Rockies ML +160 3:10 PM Value Long Shot Tigers at Guardians Tigers ML +145 1:40 PM

Final Word

The Astros, Braves, and Yankees headline today’s card with strong situational edges. The Rockies and Tigers provide high-upside dog plays to round things out. Stick to unit discipline and confirm starters before locking in bets.