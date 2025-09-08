MLB Best Bets – September 8, 2025

Got football fatigue after the weekend? We’ve got just the cure! Monday, September 8, 2025 delivers a full MLB slate with playoff races heating up and September baseball bringing high-leverage matchups. Today’s MLB best bets highlight three confident moneyline selections and two underdog sprinkles, supported by market trends and public moneyline data so you know where the value lies.

Monday’s MLB Best Bets

1. Guardians ML (–119) vs Royals

Cleveland’s arms have been consistent, and their bullpen edge makes them a reliable pick at home. Kansas City’s lineup has cooled, and this spot favors the Guards.

2. Phillies ML (–135) vs Mets

Philadelphia’s playoff push has been fueled by timely hitting and bullpen efficiency. Against a Mets staff struggling for consistency, the Phils moneyline is well-priced.

3. Dodgers ML (–210) vs Rockies

L.A. holds a massive rotation advantage at home, and their bats match up perfectly against Colorado’s weak pitching. This is a chalky but safe play.

Monday’s Long Shots

1. Cardinals ML (+120) @ Mariners

St. Louis brings competitive pitching into a spot where Seattle’s offense has been inconsistent. At plus money, the Cards are a sneaky value dog.

2. Reds ML (+115) @ Padres

Cincinnati’s lineup has been producing in clutch situations, while San Diego continues to leave runs on base. The plus-money angle here is worth consideration.

Public Betting Snapshot (Moneyline Only)

Based on today’s splits (via MLB public betting chart):

Guardians: 62% public — aligned with our pick.

62% public — aligned with our pick. Phillies: 58% — aligned.

58% — aligned. Dodgers: 72% — aligned.

72% — aligned. Cardinals: 35% — public fading; value may lie with St. Louis .

35% — public fading; . Reds: 33% — under-supported; contrarian value spot.

Quick Trends & Notes

Guardians have cashed in 6 of their last 8 at home against AL Central rivals.

Phillies thrive as mid-priced home favorites in September.

Dodgers remain dominant at home against sub-.500 opponents.

Cardinals tend to outperform as road dogs when priced between +110 and +125.

Reds show quiet profitability as road dogs in West Coast series.

Today’s MLB Card – September 8, 2025