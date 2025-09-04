MLB Best Bets – Sep 4, 2025 | Today’s Top Picks & Public Faves

Thursday, September 4, 2025 brings another packed MLB slate with division races tightening and playoff positioning on the line. Today’s MLB best bets highlight three strong moneyline plays and two live underdogs, paired with key betting trends and public moneyline data to help you spot the smartest opportunities across tonight’s matchups.

Thursday’s MLB Best Bets

1. Philadelphia Phillies ML (–125) @ Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta versus Ranger Suárez sets up a tight pitching duel, but Philadelphia’s bullpen depth and hot offense give them a solid edge on the road.

2. Dodgers ML (–150) @ Pirates

Pittsburgh has taken series, but L.A. deploys elite arms and consistent scoring power. Time to back the strong favorite in this late-season rematch.

3. Yankees ML (–130) @ Astros

Yankees remain dominant in tight matchups with playoff implications. Their pitching matchup and rally-ready lineup offer a safe home road moneyline.

Today’s Value Underdogs

1. Guardians ML (+110) @ Rays

Cleveland’s pitching depth and recent underdog performance makes this plus-money bet worth a look, especially as Tampa Bay leans hot.

2. Angels ML (+125) @ Royals

Their rotation is deeper than the market gives credit for, making this a sneaky value spot with upside in September’s stretch.

Public Betting Snapshot (Moneyline Only)

Public moneyline support today shows:

Brewers : 68% public love — aligned with pick.

: 68% public love — aligned with pick. Dodgers : 70% — aligned.

: 70% — aligned. Yankees : 62% — aligned.

: 62% — aligned. Guardians : 45% — public fading; value may lie with Cleveland .

: 45% — . Angels: 40% — underrated; plus-money value intact.

Quick Trends & Notes

Phillies perform well in late-season divisional pitching matchups.

Dodgers’ power offense remains elite, even after recent road loss.

Yankees are strongest in high-leverage, short series games away from home.

Guardians bring contrarian edge whenever public support is under 50%.

Angels quietly line up well in rotation vs. weaker late-season opponents.

Today’s MLB Betting Card – September 4, 2025