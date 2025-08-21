MLB Best Bets & Predictions – August 21, 2025 Expert Picks & Odds

Thursday brings another exciting day of Major League Baseball action with plenty of betting opportunities across the board. Today’s MLB best bets feature three high-confidence plays backed by matchup analysis, plus two value long shots that offer strong underdog potential. With moneyline and run line angles in play, our expert breakdown highlights pitching matchups, offensive trends, and key betting insights to help you navigate Thursday’s MLB slate and maximize your edge.

Best Bets For Thursday August 21, 2025

Best Bet #1: Atlanta Braves ML (–150) vs. San Diego Padres

The Braves have one of the league’s hottest offenses and draw a favorable pitching matchup against a struggling Padres starter. Atlanta’s bullpen depth adds extra security, making the moneyline a solid foundation for today’s card.

Best Bet #2: Los Angeles Dodgers –1.5 (+120) vs. Milwaukee Brewers

The Dodgers’ lineup is crushing right-handed pitching, and Milwaukee’s rotation lacks shutdown arms. L.A.’s starter provides strikeout upside, and the run line at plus money is the better angle than laying steep juice on the ML.

Best Bet #3: New York Yankees ML (–135) vs. Tampa Bay Rays

The Yankees’ bats are heating up at home, and their starter holds a sharp edge over Tampa Bay’s inconsistent arm. With bullpen metrics leaning New York’s way, the ML play is well-priced.

Thursday’s Value Long Shots

Long Shot #1: Chicago Cubs ML (+115) vs. St. Louis Cardinals

The Cubs’ lineup has been sneaky efficient against divisional foes, and St. Louis’ bullpen is vulnerable in late innings. At plus money, Chicago carries strong underdog potential.

Long Shot #2: Oakland Athletics ML (+140) vs. Houston Astros

Oakland is rarely a favorite, but their young starter has flashed upside and Houston is coming off a taxing series. At +140, the risk-reward balance favors a sprinkle on the A’s.

Quick Trend & Market Notes for Bettors

Braves are 7–2 in their last 9 as home favorites.

as home favorites. Dodgers’ games have gone over in 6 of 8 , making run line plays more profitable.

, making run line plays more profitable. Yankees are 5–1 in their last 6 vs. Tampa Bay.

vs. Tampa Bay. Underdog bettors are targeting the Cubs and A’s as live dogs in favorable situational spots.

Today’s Card – August 21, 2025