MLB Best Bets & Picks – August 25, 2025 | Expert Baseball Analysis

Monday, August 25, 2025 brings a full slate of MLB betting odds, picks, and predictions as teams battle for playoff positioning across both leagues. Today’s MLB best bets highlight three strong moneyline plays, two value long shots, and sharp insights into where the market and public action are leaning. With divisional rivalries, pitching mismatches, and late-season momentum in play, this breakdown delivers the top MLB picks and betting trends for August 25, 2025 to help bettors find the strongest edges on today’s schedule.

Monday’s MLB Best Bets

1. Milwaukee Brewers ML (–182) vs Arizona Diamondbacks

Milwaukee’s rotation depth and elite bullpen shine here, while Arizona’s staff continues to struggle. The sharp edge favors the Brewers to deliver a confident win.

Bet this pick now at Bovada

2. Kansas City Royals ML (–136) vs Chicago White Sox

The Royals’ young pitching staff offers upside against a Sox lineup that’s sputtering. Slight favorites at home, they provide solid ML value in this matchup.

Bet this pick now at Bovada

3. Detroit Tigers ML (–200) vs Oakland Athletics

Detroit continues to dominate at home backed by strong offensive production and starting pitching advantage. This is a reliable ML lean on paper and matchups.

Bet this pick now at Bovada

Today’s Value Long Shots

1. Cleveland Guardians ML (+105) @ Tampa Bay Rays

Guardians’ staff depth and contact-game approach create opportunity against a Rays rotation that’s shown cracks. Plus‑money allows for upside in a tight road spot.

Bet this pick now at Bovada

2. Philadelphia Phillies ML (+140) vs New York Mets

Philadelphia draws a favorable matchup despite the home crowd. With rotation edge and bullpen reliability, the plus-money tag offers smart value.

Bet this pick now at Bovada

Public Betting Snapshot

According to the MLB public betting chart, the Milwaukee Brewers are drawing 68% of public money on the ML, while the Detroit Tigers have 62% public support. Notably, the Guardians at +105 currently sit at 65% public backing, indicating public alignment with this value pick. Explore full public splits at the MLB public betting chart.

View full public moneyline betting percentages

Quick Trend & Market Notes

Brewers continue to dominate against NL West teams at home.

Royals have been consistently strong as slight favorites vs. AL Central opponents.

Tigers enjoy one of their best offensive and pitching splits at home.

Guardians trending competitively on the road in low-scoring affairs.

Phillies represent overlooked plus-money upside against Mets pressure situations.

Today’s Card – August 25, 2025