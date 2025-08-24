MLB Best Bets for Sunday, August 24, 2025

Sunday delivers a jam-packed MLB slate filled with playoff races, divisional showdowns, and betting opportunities across the board. Today’s MLB best bets highlight three high-confidence plays alongside two value underdogs, with analysis built on pitching matchups, lineup trends, and current market odds. Whether you’re looking for moneyline stability or plus-money run line upside, this breakdown provides sharp insights to help you navigate today’s baseball betting card.
Today’s Best Bets
1. Washington Nationals ML (+250) @ Philadelphia Phillies
Despite being heavy underdogs on paper, the Nationals draw a fatigued Phillies rotation and present real plus-money upside, especially with bullpen depth staying sharp.
Bet this pick now at Bovada
2. Toronto Blue Jays ML (–131) vs Miami Marlins
Toronto controls the board with a strong lineup facing a vulnerable Marlins pitching staff. The moneyline gives them a safe edge for Sunday’s contest.
Bet this pick now at Bovada
3. Cleveland Guardians ML (+109) @ Texas Rangers
Cleveland edges out with a pitching matchup that favors them, making them appealing at near-even odds, especially given their consistency away from home.
Bet this pick now at Bovada
Sunday’s Value Long Shots
1. St. Louis Cardinals ML (+105) vs Tampa Bay Rays
The Cardinals find value as slight underdogs in a series opener—Tampa’s bats have cooled, and St. Louis’ pitching can keep them competitive at home.
Bet this pick now at Bovada
2. Kansas City Royals ML (+125) @ Detroit Tigers
A young Royals pitching tandem offers upside against a Tigers lineup that continues to sputter. The plus-money line makes this a smart spot to embrace the underdog edge.
Bet this pick now at Bovada
Public Betting Snapshot
Public betting data shows the Blue Jays drawing 66% of early moneyline bets vs the Marlins, highlighting sharp public support. Meanwhile, the Nationals carry just 36% public support against Philadelphia, signaling a potential contrarian edge. Explore more crowd sentiment on the MLB public betting chart.
Check the latest MLB public betting chart
Quick Trend & Market Notes
- The Nationals at +250 are attracting contrarian interest due to pitcher fatigue and bullpen discrepancies.
- Blue Jays remain favorites in matchups against Marlins’ weaker starters.
- Guardians’ road consistency makes their ML appeal strong at +109.
- Cardinals and Royals are presenting solid value in early market lines as live dogs.
Today’s Full Card – August 24, 2025
|Matchup
|Market
|Odds
|Nationals @ Phillies
|ML
|Nationals +250
|Blue Jays vs Marlins
|ML
|Blue Jays –131
|Guardians @ Rangers
|ML
|Guardians +109
|Cardinals vs Rays
|ML (Value)
|Cardinals +105
|Royals @ Tigers
|ML (Value)
|Royals +125