MLB Best Bets – August 29, 2025

Friday, August 29, 2025 delivers a full slate of MLB games filled with playoff implications, division battles, and betting angles that demand attention. Today’s MLB best bets package combines three confident moneyline plays, two high-upside value underdogs, insider trend analysis, and a public moneyline snapshot to help you identify where the edge lies across today’s board.

Friday’s Best Bets

1. Blue Jays ML (–139) vs Brewers

Toronto hosts Milwaukee with stronger starting pitching and an elite offensive profile in clutch situations. Back the home favorites on the moneyline for a dependable return.

Bet this pick now at Bovada

2. Dodgers ML (–190) vs Diamondbacks

Los Angeles controls this divisional matchup thanks to dominant home pitching and solid bullpen support. The strong favorite offers a safe yet profitable play.

Bet this pick now at Bovada

3. Yankees ML (–170) vs White Sox

New York’s elite rotation and consistent lineup give them a major edge in this home matchup. Lay the juice—this one should be smooth.

Bet this pick now at Bovada

Today’s Value Long Shots

1. Pirates ML (+102) vs Red Sox

Pittsburgh’s offense is finding rhythm, while Boston’s bullpen shows cracks in late innings. The live dog value at plus money makes this a smart contrarian play.

Bet this pick now at Bovada

2. Royals ML (+110) @ Tigers

Kansas City’s rotation has stabilized, and Detroit’s bats remain inconsistent. This thin plus-money line offers sneaky value for an experienced road team.

Bet this pick now at Bovada

Public Betting Snapshot (Moneyline Only)

Here’s how public moneyline betting breaks down today (via MLB public betting chart):

Blue Jays : 53% public support — aligns with pick.

: 53% public support — aligns with pick. Dodgers : 69% public support — aligns with pick.

: 69% public support — aligns with pick. Yankees : 47% public support — a mild fade if priced over.

: 47% public support — a mild fade if priced over. Pirates : 53% public support — aligns with value pick.

: 53% public support — aligns with value pick. Royals: 47% public support — aligns, value opportunity exists.

Quick Trends & Notes

Toronto continues to excel in late-season home games against NL Central opponents.

Dodgers are dominant at home—especially against sub-.500 teams like Arizona.

Yankees soak up pressure well in tight matchups and have shown consistent bullpen effectiveness.

Pirates and Royals are solid value dogs with pitching matchups that favor their plus-money lines today.

Today’s Card – August 29, 2025