MLB Best Bets 9/25/2025: 3 Picks & 2 Long Shots

MLB Best Bets 9/25/2025 — Ready to attack today’s MLB slate? Below you’ll find three data-backed moneyline picks, two live long shots, a moneyline-only public betting snapshot with comparison notes, actionable trends, and a concise “Today’s Card” recap. For more context, browse our latest MLB betting articles and track live splits on our MLB public betting chart.
Thursday MLB Best Bets — MLB Best Bets 9/25/2025
1) Philadelphia Phillies ML (–157) vs Miami Marlins — 6:05 PM ET
Why we like it: Deeper top-to-bottom offense at Citizens Bank with a steadier late-inning bridge. If PHI limits free passes, their extra-base profile should carry in a modest-total environment.
2) Chicago Cubs ML (–110) vs New York Mets — 7:40 PM ET
Why we like it: Wrigley fit plus a more trustworthy relief bridge gives Chicago multiple win paths as a short favorite/coin-flip. Ball-in-play quality and home leverage tilt to the Cubs.
3) New York Yankees ML (–310) vs Chicago White Sox — 7:05 PM ET
Why we like it: Clear lineup power edge and run prevention advantage at Yankee Stadium. With New York surging and CWS struggling, the chalk is justified even at a premium.
Today’s MLB Long Shot Picks — Best MLB Underdogs 9/25/2025
• Pittsburgh Pirates ML (+139) at Cincinnati Reds — 12:40 PM ET
Why it’s live: Price grabs a winnable script if PIT keeps the ball on the ground and avoids free passes. Early start dog with bullpen volatility on the favorite.
• Boston Red Sox ML (+115) at Toronto Blue Jays — 7:07 PM ET
Why it’s live: Short dog with contact quality and mid-game matchup routes; if BOS wins the zone, late leverage evens out at Rogers Centre.
Public Betting Snapshot (Moneyline Only)
See live percentages on our MLB public betting percentages. Notes flag when the public is against our pick.
- Marlins vs Phillies: Public majority on Phillies — aligned with our pick.
- Mets vs Cubs: Public majority on Cubs — aligned with our pick.
- White Sox vs Yankees: Public majority on Yankees — aligned with our pick.
- Pirates vs Reds: Public majority on Reds — Public on CIN; value may lie with Pirates.
- Red Sox vs Blue Jays: Public majority on Blue Jays — Public on TOR; value may lie with Red Sox.
Trends & Notes for MLB Best Bets 9/25/2025
- Short home faves (–120 to –150) with bullpen edges remain solid EV—fits the Cubs profile.
- Chalk pressure late in September: market tends to shave cents off big favorites—price discipline on Yankees/Phillies.
- Dogs from +100 to +140 gain value when ≥60% of ML tickets sit on the other side—monitor Pirates/Red Sox near first pitch.
Today’s MLB Best Bets 9/25/2025 — Card (ET)
|Game
|Pick
|Odds
|Time (ET)
|Marlins @ Phillies
|PHI ML
|–157
|6:05 PM
|Mets @ Cubs
|CHC ML
|–110
|7:40 PM
|White Sox @ Yankees
|NYY ML
|–310
|7:05 PM
|Pirates @ Reds
|PIT ML
|+139
|12:40 PM
|Red Sox @ Blue Jays
|BOS ML
|+115
|7:07 PM
