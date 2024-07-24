Mets vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The New York Mets remain in the Bronx to face the New York Yankees on Wednesday night at 7:00 PM ET. The game is on ESPN. It’s Game 2 of a two-game set. Keep reading for our Mets vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Can the Mets win the game outright as money-line road underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Sean Manaea (NYM) vs. Gerrit Cole (NYY)

The New York Mets are 52-48 straight up this year. New York is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 49-51 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 60-43 straight up this year. New York is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 54-49 ATS this season.

Mets vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

927 New York Mets (+143) at 928 New York Yankees (-170); o/u 8.5

7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

TV: ESPN

Mets vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil got the big hit in his club’s 3-2 win over the Yankees on Tuesday. In that contest, the left-handed hitter went 2 for 3 with a go-ahead homer, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored, and a walk. McNeil has had a tough year overall (.225 batting average, .640 OPS) but he’s been hitting better lately. In the past 15 days, Jeff McNeil is batting .281 with 3 homers, 10 RBIs, and a .990 OPS. McNeil’s current hot streak means he could have some DFS value on Wednesday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres drove in half of his team’s runs in their 3-2 loss to the Mets on Tuesday. In that contest, the right-handed hitter from Venezuela went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, a run scored, and a walk. For the season, Torres is batting .230 with 9 homers, 36 RBIs, and an OPS of .658. Gleyber Torres is hitting .290 with a .711 OPS over the past 15 days, making him an intriguing DFS option against Mets lefty Sean Manaea on Wednesday.

Mets vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

The Mets are 9-12 straight up in interleague games this season.

The Mets are 13-14 straight up as a road underdog this season.

The Yankees are 24-18 straight up after a loss this season.

The Yankees are 26-20 straight up as a home favorite this season.

Mets vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is officially back. Cole didn’t make his first start until June 19th of this season after dealing with an elbow injury. He then struggled when he did pitch, posting an ERA of 6.23 in 3 June starts. Cole has been much better since. In 3 July starts, Gerrit Cole has an ERA of 3.31, a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 23-4, and a WHIP of 1.35. Cole last faced these same Mets on June 25th and got rocked for 6 earned runs over 4 innings. I like the former Cy Young Award winner to perform much better against New York’s National League team on Wednesday. I’m taking the Yankees on the money line at home in this one.

Mets vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -170