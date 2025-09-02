Mets vs. Tigers Prediction: Will the Mets’ Arms Silence the Tigers in Detroit?

If you’re hunting for the latest Mets vs. Tigers prediction and MLB betting insights, you’re in the right place. New York sends Noble McLean to the mound looking to keep their postseason momentum rolling, while Detroit counters with Sawyer Gipson-Long, who’s been a steady arm for the Tigers. With both clubs eager to make a statement in September, this matchup is shaping up to be one of the most compelling on the slate.

Mets at Tigers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Tuesday, September 2, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Location: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports Detroit, SNY

Betting Outlook

The Mets are listed as road favorites at –130 on the moneyline, while the Tigers come in as home underdogs at +110. The total for this one is set at 8.5 runs, a balanced number that suggests oddsmakers expect a competitive, moderately high-scoring affair. You can get the latest lines and place your wagers here.

Game Prediction

McLean gives the Mets a strong chance to control this matchup, relying on his ability to limit hard contact and pile up strikeouts. Gipson-Long has shown flashes of dominance but can struggle when facing lineups that work deep counts.

The Mets’ offense, paced by Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso, should be able to generate consistent pressure. Detroit’s young bats can keep it close, but the edge lies with New York’s deeper lineup and bullpen. Look for the Mets to grab a 5–3 win on the road.

Final Thoughts

