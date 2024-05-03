Mets vs. Rays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Mets vs. Rays series opens in Tampa, FL on Friday night at 6:50 p.m. ET with Jose Quintana opposes Aaron Civale in the pitching matchup. Will the Rays cash as a home favorite? Or is there a better bet on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

925 New York Mets (+120) at 926 Tampa Bay Rays (-142); o/u 8

6:50 p.m. ET, Friday, May 3, 2024

Tropicana Field, Tampa, FL

Mets vs. Rays: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Underdog

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Mets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Lindor drives in four runs off bench

Francisco Lindor drove in four runs off the bench including a game-winning two-run double in the 10th to give the Mets a 7-6 win over the Cubs on Thursday. Lindor didn’t start Thursday’s game, but he finished it literally and figuratively. The shortstop doubled home a pair of runs in the sixth, and in the 10th, he turned a 6-5 deficit into a 7-6 victory when he plated a pair with a two-bagger in the 10th to give the Mets the win. It’s one of the best games of the season for Lindor, as even with the strong outing he’s slashing a disappointing .207/.287/.380 in the first month-plus. It goes without saying that Lindor is going to be better in the summer months.

Diaz finishes o-for-5 in loss

Yandy Díaz finished 0-for-5 in the loss to the Brewers on Wednesday. Díaz did reach on an error, but he was credited with four groundouts and one flyout today. His groundball rate is currently checking in at 62%, well above his already problematic career mark of 53%. Hopefully, it’s something he can straightened out in the next few weeks. If not, it looks like we’re back to the Díaz of 2019-21, when he was a valuable major leaguer but one without much to offer in fantasy leagues.

Mets vs. Rays MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Mets’ last 7 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Tampa Bay’s last 7 games against NY Mets

Over/Under has gone OVER in 8 of NY Mets’ last 11 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Tampa Bay’s last 9 games at home

Mets vs. Rays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Tampa Bay. The Rays are 8-3 in their last 11 games against the Mets, are 5-1 in their last six home games playing at home against New York and are 11-4 in their last 15 interleague games. On the other side, the Mets are 3-8 in their last 11 games against the Rays, are 1-5 in their last six games when playing at Tropicana Field and are 3-10 in their last 13 games against an opponent from the American League East.

Mets vs. Rays MLB Playoffs Prediction: TAMPA BAY RAYS -142