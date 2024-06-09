Mets vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets both remain in London to face each other at 10:00 AM ET on Sunday morning on ESPN. It’s Game 2 of a two-game set. Keep reading for our Mets vs. Phillies betting prediction.

Can the Phillies win the game outright as money-line neutral site favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Jose Quintana (NYM) vs. Taijuan Walker (PHI)

The New York Mets are 27-36 straight up this year. New York is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 29-34 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia Phillies are 45-19 straight up this year. Philadelphia is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 37-27 ATS this season.

Mets vs. Phillies Game Matchup and Betting Odds

951 New York Mets (+120) vs. 952 Philadelphia Phillies (-142); o/u 10.5

10:00 AM ET, Sunday, June 9, 2024

London Stadium, London, UK

TV: ESPN

Mets vs. Phillies Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 94% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets right fielder Starling Marte had a solid day at the plate in his team’s 7-2 loss to the Phillies on Saturday. In that contest, the 35-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. He was one of four Mets players to record an extra-base hit in the defeat. For the season, Marte is hitting .280 with 6 homers, 26 RBIs, 32 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases. Marte has an OPS of .750 this year. He could be worth a look in DFS as a value play on Sunday.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies shortstop Edmundo Sosa only had 1 hit on Saturday, but he made it count. The 28-year-old from Panama went 1 for 4 with a go-ahead RBI single in the 4th inning of his team’s 7-2 win over the Mets. Sosa is quietly having a breakout season. The right-handed batter is slashing .292/.353/.528 with 5 doubles, 4 triples, 4 homers, 17 RBIs, 20 runs scored, and 2 stolen bases this season. He is crushing lefties this year (.326 batting average, 1.129 OPS in 43 at-bats) so he could have some DFS value against Mets southpaw starter Jose Quintana in Game 2 of this series.

Mets vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

New York is 15-20 straight up after a loss this season.

New York is 13-22 straight up as an underdog this season.

Philadelphia is 30-14 straight up after a win this season.

Philadelphia is 39-15 straight up as a favorite this season.

Mets vs. Phillies Betting Prediction

The Phillies continued to play well in their 7-2 win over the Mets in London on Saturday. That victory was Philadelphia’s fourth straight win and their seventh win in their past 8 games. For the season, the Phillies have the best run differential in the National League at +109 and they have scored more runs than any team in baseball this season with 327. In order to beat Philadelphia, opposing teams have to play near-perfect baseball. I don’t think New York will be able to do that on Sunday. While there’s some value in taking the under at 10.5 runs, and the Phillies run line at +134 looks enticing, I’ll take Philadelphia on the money line in the second and final game of the London Series on Sunday.

Mets vs. Phillies MLB Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -142