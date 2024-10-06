Mets vs. Phillies Game 2 MLB Prediction: Will Philly rebound?

The Mets used a late rally to tie and eventually beat the Phillies in Game 1 of the NLDS on Saturday. Will the Phillies even the series on Sunday afternoon? Check out our Mets vs. Phillies Game 2 prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Mets (+130) at Philadelphia Phillies (-155); o/u 7.5

4:08 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 5, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Mets vs. Phillies Game 2: Bettors Expect Philly to Rebound

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Schwarber homers in loss

Kyle Schwarber went 2-for-5 with a homer in a loss to the Mets on Saturday in Game 1 of the NLDS. Schwarber obliterated a Kodai Senga offering to begin the game for the Phillies, and it puts him fourth all-time in postseason homers with 21. It would be the last run of the game Philadelphia would score until a meaningless RBI double from Kody Clemens with two outs in the ninth. Schwarber will hit at the top of the lineup again in Game 2 against Luis Severino on Sunday.

Vientos stays hot for Mets

Mark Vientos went 2-for-4 with an RBI in a Game 1 win for the Mets on Saturday over the Phillies in the NLDS. Vientos came up huge with an RBI single off Jeff Hoffman in the eighth inning to tie the game at 1-1. The 24-year-old hasn’t shown much power in the first four games of the postseason with no extra-base hits, but he has been able to hit .313 in that timeframe.

Mets vs. Phillies Game 2 MLB Betting Trends

NY Mets is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Philadelphia

NY Mets is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Philadelphia

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Philadelphia’s last 5 games when playing NY Mets

Mets vs. Phillies Game 2 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Cristopher Sanchez struggled in his final start of the regular season but was otherwise excellent in his final five outings. He posted a 5-0 record and a 2.43 ERA over those five starts, averaging 5 2/3 innings of work. He allowed an average of 4.8 hits per start over that span and 1.6 earned runs.

On the other side, Luis Severino was 2-3 with a 4.40 ERA over his last five starts. He averaged 5 2/3 innings of work, 5.6 hits and 2.8 earned runs. Consider the Mets have a flare for the comeback of late, I’ll ride with the better pitcher through the first five innings and pass on the late-inning drama.

Mets vs. Phillies Game 2 MLB Playoffs Prediction: Phillies -0.5 First Five Innings (-110)