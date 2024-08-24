Mets vs. Padres Prediction

The Mets will send David Peterson to the mound for Saturdays’ contest against the Padres. The Padres will counter with Michael King. With the Padres listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 7.5 runs, what is the best bet from San Diego?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

957 New York Mets (+132) at 958 San Diego Padres (-145); o/u 7.5

8:40 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 24, 2024

PETCO Park, San Diego

Mets vs. Padres Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

New York Mets DFS SPIN

New York dropped to 67-62 after losing to the San Diego 7-0 last night. Francisco Lindor recorded one of the two New York hits. The Mets look to get back in the win column.

San Diego Padres DFS SPIN

The Padres moved to 73-57 after shutting out the Mets last night. Manny Machado went 3-5 at the plate with an RBI. The Padres look for their second win in a row on Saturday night.

Mets vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

The Padres are 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

San Diego is 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against New York.

The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Padres.

Mets vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Padres. San Diego has been one of the best teams in the league during the second half of the season, especially at home. Michael King has also been pitching very well for San Diego with an 11-6 record. Lay the number with San Diego.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Padres -145