Mets vs. Nationals Prediction: Will New York win Series Opener?

Will New York earn a victory in Monday’s Mets vs. Nationals series opener at 6:45 p.m. ET? David Peterson will oppose Mackenzie Gore in the pitching matchup from Nationals Park tonight.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

951 New York Mets (-106) at 952 Washington Nationals (-110); o/u 8.5

6:45 p.m. ET, Monday, July 1, 2024

Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Mets vs. Nationals: Bettors Love New York in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Mets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Nimmo has monster day vs. Astros

Brandon Nimmo went 3-for-5 with a home run, double, walk, three RBI, and two runs scored on Sunday against the Astros. Nimmo’s two extra-base hits came at extremely clutch times for the Mets: his two-run homer, the 100th of his career, tied this game in the seventh and his RBI double again brought the Mets even in extra innings. His resurgence over the last few weeks has been a spectacle as he’s pulled his OPS up from .708 on June 13th to .815 today. He’s found a home in the two-hole of the Mets’ lineup and is on pace for 26 homers, 30 doubles, 106 runs scored, 100 RBI, and 10 stolen bases this season. That is the statline of a bona fide stud.

Abrams has two walks and a stolen base vs. Rays

CJ Abrams went 1-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base on Sunday against the Rays. The Nationals offense was quiet in this one despite Abrams’ knack for getting on base. This was the second time in five games Abrams drew multiple walks and his walk total for June got up 11. That’s a welcome sight after he walked just one time the entire month of May. While still inconsistent, there is a lot of development happening for Abrams in a very short period of time.

Mets vs. Nationals MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Washington’s last 11 games played on a Monday

Mets are 11-3 SU in their last 14 games against an opponent in the National League

Nationals are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games played on a Monday when playing at home

Mets are 12-4 SU in their last 16 games

Mets vs. Nationals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take New York. The Mets are 16-6 in their last 22 games overall, are 8-2 in their last 10 road contests and are 11-3 in their last 14 matchups against an opponent from the National League. On the other side, the Nationals are just 1-5 in their last six games, are 3-8 in their last 11 meetings with the Mets and are 2-5 in their last seven home matchups with New York.

Mets vs. Nationals MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK METS -106