Mets vs. Nationals Prediction: Will New York make it three straight?

The Mets vs. Nationals series continues in Washington on Wednesday evening at 6:45 p.m. ET. With Christian Scott set to oppose Mitchell Parker in the pitching matchup, will New York make it three straight in Washington?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

953 New York Mets (-130) at 954 Washington Nationals (+110); o/u 8.5

6:45 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Mets vs. Nationals: Bettors Backing New York again

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Mets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Lindor hits solo home run in win

Francisco Lindor went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 7-2 win over the Nationals in 10 innings on Tuesday. Lindor hit three balls over 100 mph on Tuesday, including a 101.9 mph double and a 100.5 mph home run that traveled 403 feet for his 14th big fly of the season. The veteran may have started the year slowly, but he’s hitting .315 over his last six weeks with six home runs, 26 runs scored, and nine steals in 35 games. That will certainly do.

Abrams has two-hit night in loss

CJ Abrams went 2-for-5 and was caught stealing in a loss to the Mets on Tuesday. Abrams has now been caught stealing 10 times on the season, which is an incredibly high total that may prompt the Nationals to work on him being less aggressive on the basepaths. The rest of Abrams’ profile is very fantasy-friendly.

Mets vs. Nationals MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 10 of NY Mets’ last 14 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Washington’s last 7 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 5 of NY Mets’ last 7 games played on a Wednesday

The total has gone UNDER in 16 of Washington’s last 22 games played on a Wednesday when at home

Mets vs. Nationals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take New York. The Mets are 18-6 in their last 24 games overall, are 9-2 in their last 11 contests versus the Nationals and are 10-2 in their last 12 road matchups. On the other side, the Nationals are just 1-4 in their last five home matchups and are winless in their lat five home games versus New York.

Mets vs. Nationals MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK METS -130