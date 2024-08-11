Mets vs. Mariners MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The New York Mets remain in Seattle to face the Mariners at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Mets vs. Mariners betting prediction.

Can the Mariners win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Luis Severino (NYM) vs. Luis Castillo (SEA)

The New York Mets are 61-56 straight up this year. New York is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 58-59 ATS this season.

The Seattle Mariners are 62-56 straight up this year. Seattle is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 50-68 ATS this season.

Mets vs. Mariners Game Matchup and Betting Odds

925 New York Mets (+110) at 926 Seattle Mariners (-130); o/u 7.5

7:00 PM ET, Sunday, August 11, 2024

T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

TV: ESPN

Mets vs. Mariners Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 93% of public bettors are currently backing the Mariners money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor recorded half of his team’s hits in their 4-0 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the switch-hitter from Puerto Rico went 2 for 4 with a pair of singles. In 534 plate appearances this year, Lindor is batting .258 with 22 homers, 67 RBIs, and a .786 OPS. Francisco Lindor is hitting .270 with an OPS of .826 during night games this season. That makes the 30-year-old shortstop worth a look in DFS against the Mariners on Sunday Night Baseball.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners first baseman Justin Turner drove in half of his team’s runs in their 4-0 win over the Mets on Saturday night. The former Blue Jay went 2 for 3 with a double, 2 RBIs, a run scored, and a walk. For the season, the two-time All-Star is batting .255 with 7 homers, 39 RBIs, and a .722 OPS across 386 plate appearances. Justin Turner is hitting .318 with an OPS of .820 over the past 15 days, making him an interesting DFS option on Sunday.

Mets vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

New York is 14-16 straight up as a road underdog this season.

New York is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games against Seattle.

Seattle is 36-26 straight up as the home team this season.

Seattle is 19-12 straight up in interleague games this season.

Mets vs. Mariners Betting Prediction

The Mariners are tied for the division lead in the American League West with a straight-up record of 62-56 this season. Seattle has a bevy of numbers on their side, which makes this look like a good spot for them. The Mariners are 33-28 straight up after a win and 58-53 straight up when playing a team on equal rest this season. What’s more, Seattle is 45-36 straight up as a favorite and 52-49 straight up when playing on no rest this year. The Mariners are 5-3 straight up in their last 8 home games, and I like them to continue that streak of solid play on Sunday. I’m taking Seattle on the money line at home on Sunday Night Baseball in this one.

Mets vs. Mariners MLB Betting Prediction: SEATTLE MARINERS -130