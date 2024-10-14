Mets vs. Dodgers Game 2 NLCS Prediction: Has New York met its match?

Following Los Angeles 9-0 rout of New York in Game 1, what’s the best bet for Monday afternoon’s Mets vs. Dodgers Game 2 NLCS matchup? First pitch is scheduled for 4:08 p.m. ET from Dodger Stadium.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Mets (+125) at Los Angeles Dodgers (-150); o/u 8.5

4:08 p.m. ET, Monday, October 14, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Mets vs. Dodgers Game 2: Pubic Bettors Backing L.A. Again

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Senga knocked out early in Game 1

Kodai Senga lasted just 1 1/3 innings and surrendered three runs Sunday to take the loss to the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS. Senga walked four of the 10 batters he faced, and he was credited with strikes on just 10 of his 30 pitches. His velocity was also off; he averaged 93.5 mph with his fastball, down from 94.3 mph eight days ago and 95.8 mph in 2023. The Mets might start him again in Game 5, but they’ll certainly be very cautious with him then.

Ohtani singles twice, drives in a run

Shohei Ohtani singled twice, knocked in a run and walked in Game 1 of the NLCS on Sunday. Ohtani was caught stealing for the first time in 37 attempts since July 23, but it was a nice night after a bit of a down series against the Padres. He hit a single 116.5 mph, and his other two balls in play also came in at over 102 mph.

Mets vs. Dodgers Game 2 MLB Betting Trends

NY Mets is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of NY Mets’ last 6 games on the road

LA Dodgers is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing NY Mets

LA Dodgers is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing NY Mets

Mets vs. Dodgers Game 2 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

I was way off with my Mets first five selection in Game 1. I’m going back to the well with another first five innings play today, but I’m going with the total instead. As of this writing, we don’t know who is starting for the Dodgers. That said, Dave Roberts is expected to use a bullpen game to get through Game 2. The last time the Dodgers used a bullpen game, they completely flummoxed the Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS. Thus, I’m confident the Dodgers can do the same to a Mets team that couldn’t muster a single run in Game 1.

On the other side, Sean Manaea has pitched well for New York. The Mets are 3-2 in his last five starts, where he owns a 3.64 ERA. Over that span, he has averaged 5 2/3 innings per start, all while allowing an average of 4.6 hits and 2.4 earned runs. He faces a daunting task today, but he’s worth trusting.

Mets vs. Dodgers Game 2 MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 4.5 (-110)