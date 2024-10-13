Mets vs. Dodgers Game 1 NLCS Prediction: Will Mets prevail in first five innings?

With Kodai Senga set to oppose Jack Flaherty in tonight’s pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet in Sunday’s Mets vs. Dodgers Game 1 matchup from Dodger Stadium? First pitch is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Mets (+135) at Los Angeles Dodgers (-160); o/u 8

8:15 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 13, 2024

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Mets vs. Dodgers Game 1: Pubic Bettors Backing L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Senga to start Game 1 for Mets

Kodai Senga will start Game 1 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Sunday. Senga will get the ball for the opener in Los Angeles, and Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters he expects the right-hander to be able to work three innings or so. Mendoza wouldn’t announce a bulk pitcher to pair with him at this point, but David Peterson would make sense as the next arm up. Sean Manaea will get the start in Game 2 for the Mets on Monday.

Flaherty to start Game 1 for Dodgers

Jack Flaherty will start Game 1 of the NLCS against the Mets on Sunday. No surprise here. The Dodgers haven’t named a starter for the second game Monday, but it’ll likely be Walker Buehler with a chance to make it a bullpen game. Flaherty gave up four runs in his start Sunday against the Padres in a loss, but he’s been the most consistent of the Los Angeles options. He’ll likely also start Game 5, if necessary.

Mets vs. Dodgers Game 1 MLB Betting Trends

NY Mets is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games

NY Mets is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games

LA Dodgers is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games at home

LA Dodgers is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing NY Mets

Mets vs. Dodgers Game 1 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Senga has been excellent over his last five starts. He’s not pitching very deep into games, as he’s averaging only 4 2/3 innings per outing. That said, the Mets are 4-1 in his last five starts and he owns a 2.59 ERA over that span. He’s also allowed an average of just 3.0 hits and 1.4 earned runs, too.

Flaherty, meanwhile, hasn’t been as sharp. In his last five starts, the Dodgers are 3-2 but he has a 4.72 ERA. He has allowed at least three runs in four consecutive starts and has allowed an average of 4.6 hits and 2.8 earned runs over his last five outings. Flaherty particularly wasn’t sharp in his last outing, as he surrendered four runs on five hits – including two home runs – in the Dodgers’ 10-2 loss to the Padres.

Mets vs. Dodgers Game 1 MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK METS +128 (1ST 5 innings)