Mets vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The New York Mets remain in Arizona to face the Diamondbacks at 3:40 PM ET on Thursday afternoon. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Mets vs. Diamondbacks betting prediction.

Can the Diamondbacks win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: David Peterson (NYM) vs. Ryne Nelson (ARI)

The New York Mets are 69-63 straight up this year. New York is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 65-67 ATS this season.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are 75-57 straight up this year. Arizona is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Diamondbacks are 68-64 ATS this season.

Mets vs. Diamondbacks Game Matchup and Betting Odds

907 New York Mets (-102) at 908 Arizona Diamondbacks (-117); o/u 8.5

3:40 PM ET, Thursday, August 29, 2024

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Mets vs. Diamondbacks Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Diamondbacks money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets right fielder Starling Marte recorded a team-high 2 hits in his team’s 8-5 loss to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday night. In that game, the 35-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with a double, a run scored, and a stolen base. For the season, Marte is hitting .274 with 7 homers, 30 RBIs, 14 stolen bases, and a .728 OPS across 288 plate appearances. Starling Marte is batting .289 with a .737 OPS in road games this season, making him an intriguing DFS option in Arizona on Thursday.

Arizona Diamondbacks DFS Spin

Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. reached base 3 times in his club’s 8-5 win over the Mets on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the right-handed hitter from Cuba went 1 for 2 with a double, 2 runs scored, and 2 walks. Across 505 plate appearances this year, Gurriel is hitting .275 with 16 homers, 67 RBIs, and a .738 OPS. Lourdes Gurriel is hitting .336 with an OPS of .870 in 146 at-bats against left-handed pitching this season. That fact makes Gurriel worthy of DFS consideration against Mets lefty starter David Peterson on Thursday.

Mets vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Trends

New York is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games against Arizona.

New York is 34-29 straight up after a loss this season.

The over is 74-53-6 in Arizona’s games this season.

The over is 68-61-4 in New York’s games this season.

Mets vs. Diamondbacks Betting Prediction

New York will send lefty David Peterson to the hill for this contest. The 28-year-old from Denver is having a terrific year in 2024. In 15 starts this season, Peterson is 8-1 with a 2.85 ERA, a 1.32 WHIP, a 7.0 K/9, and an opponent batting average of .238. What’s more, the 6’6” southpaw is 3-0 with an ERA of 1.71 and strikeout-to-walk ratio of 2.1 in 5 starts this month. The fact that David Peterson is a lefty should help him neutralize some of Arizona’s better left-handed hitters like Corbin Carroll, Joc Pederson, and Adrian Del Castillo. I think David Peterson throws a quality start or something close to it, and the Mets take the rubber match of this three-game set in Phoenix on Thursday afternoon.

Mets vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK METS -102