Mets vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Mets vs. Cubs matchup will be the featured game on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball at 7:10 p.m. ET. With Luis Severino set to oppose Javier Assad in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet tonight from Wrigley Field?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

955 New York Mets (-104) at 956 Chicago Cubs (-112); o/u 8

7:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 23, 2024

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Mets vs. Cubs: Bettors backing Chicago in finale on Sunday

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Alvarez hits solo home run for Mets

Francisco Alvarez went 2-for-3 with a solo homer on Saturday in the Mets’ one-sided defeat at the hands of the Cubs. Alvarez supplied New York’s lone run in a blowout loss at Wrigley Field by taking Chicago starter Jameson Taillon deep in the fifth inning for his third round-tripper of the year. It was his second consecutive game with a homer after going without one in nine straight contests after returning from the injured list back on June 11. He hasn’t hit for a ton of power, but he’s batting an impressive .364 (12-for-33) with two homers and eight RBI this month.

Morel produces in blowout win

Christopher Morel went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two RBI on Saturday, powering the Cubs to an 8-1 blowout victory over the Mets. Morel contributed a run-scoring single as part of Chicago’s five-run opening frame against Mets starter Tylor Megill before clobbering a gargantuan 446-foot solo shot to left-center field — his 14th round-tripper of the season — a couple innings later. It was a much-needed tater for Morel, who hadn’t gone deep since June 11.

Mets vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

Mets are 12-4 SU in their last 16 games

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Chi Cubs’ last 14 games

Mets are 10-3 SU in their last 13 games against an opponent in the National League

Mets vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take New York. The Mets are 12-4 in their last 16 games overall, are 7-2 in their last nine road games and are 10-3 in their last 13 league matchups. On the other side, the Cubs are just 1-4 in their last five games played on a Sunday, are 2-5 in their last seven games when playing as the favorite and are 10-24 in their last 34 home matchups when playing on a Sunday.

Mets vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK METS -104